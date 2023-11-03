Rising heavyweight prospect Jailton Almeida will make his second consecutive headlining appearance when he faces two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis. The five-round battle of ranked heavyweights tops the main UFC fight card starting at 9 p.m. ET from Sao Paulo, Brazil. The No. 9-ranked Almeida is arguably the hottest prospect in the heavyweight division because of his athleticism and varied skill set. He faces a step up in competition against the rugged and battle-tested Lewis, who snapped a three-fight losing streak with a knockout of prospect Marcos Rogerio de Lima in his last outing.

Almeida is the -480 betting favorite (risk $480 to win $100), while Lewis is priced at +370 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis odds. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and has been a consistent winner ever since. At UFC 292, he called the upset for underdog Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) in the bantamweight championship main event. Anyone who has followed Vithlani already has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis in sight, Vithlani has scoured the card from top to bottom and released his top selections.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis preview

Almeida (19-2) has a showcase opportunity Saturday before his hometown fans, and another dominant performance will likely lift him into the top-five rankings in the top-heavy division. The 32-year-old Brazilian has finished each of his first five UFC fights within two rounds, with three submissions and two knockouts.

Almeida's combination of athleticism, a world-class ground game and ample stand-up acumen has reminded many observers of top-ranked heavyweight Cyril Gane, who has a similar profile and was fast-tracked by the UFC into title contention. Gane captured the interim title with a knockout of Lewis, but has since lost title fights to former champion Francis Ngannou and current champion Jon Jones.

The ceiling for Almeida remains to be seen, but a matchup with Lewis provides the first real litmus test of his UFC career.

Lewis (27-11-1) holds the UFC record for knockouts with 14, which is also the top mark for the heavyweight division. The 38-year-old Texan remains one of the most popular fighters on the roster because of his devastating knockout power and irreverent sense of humor.

Although Lewis has numerous notable victories, he appeared to be on the downside of his career when he suffered three consecutive stoppage losses inside of two rounds to coveted prospects. But just when it appeared the UFC brass had relegated him to the role of top-10 gatekeeper, he reminded MMA observers what he's still capable of with a 33-second knockout of de Lima.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Angela Hill (+105) to upset Denise Gomes (-125) in a women's bantamweight matchup.

Hill (15-13) is a six-year UFC veteran who is known for her durability and willingness to take on any opponent. She saw a two-fight winning streak snapped with a loss to rising contender Mackenzie Dern in a five-round main event in May.

Gomes (8-2) is a "Dana White's Contender Series" alum who has gained notice for her power punching and has won back-to-back fights by knockout inside of two rounds.

"Gomes' fight style is aggressive. She will march forward and look to close distance, where she likes to box in the clinch and make the fight ugly. I don't see this style working against the extremely durable Hill, who is highly skilled in the clinch with her Muay-Thai style," Vithlani told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Almeida vs. Lewis and other bouts on the UFC Sao Paulo card. He's also backing a fighter whose "MMA game is dangerous in every area" to emerge with a dominant victory.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis and how exactly does each fight end?

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Jailton Almeida (-480) vs. Derrick Lewis (+370)

Gabriel Bonfim (-590) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+440)

Caio Borralho (-265) vs. Abus Magomedov (+215)

Armen Petrosyan (-120) vs. Rodolfo Viera (+105)

Ismael Bonfim (-520) vs. Vinc Pichel (+390)

Victor Hugo (+200) vs. Daniel Marcos (-245)

Esteban Ribovics (+130) vs. Elves Brenner (-160)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (-345) vs. Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos (+265)

Vitor Petrino (-220) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+180)

Angela Hill (+105) vs. Denise Gomes (-125)