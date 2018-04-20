UFC Fight Night Atlantic City DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks for Barboza vs. Lee

Before you set your UFC Fight Night Atlantic City DFS lineups on a daily fantasy site like DraftKings, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with more than $1 million in career winnings.

He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in NFL, NBA, NASCAR, golf and NHL.

Now, he has set his sights on MMA and revealed his optimal DFS lineup for UFC Fight Night 128 on Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which has a feature bout of Kevin Lee vs. Edson Barboza. He's sharing that lineup only over at SportsLine.

One value fighter McClure absolutely loves on Saturday: Alex Garcia, who is $7,600 on DraftKings.

Garcia is McClure's favorite underdog on the slate as he takes on Ryan LaFlare. Vegas has moved Garcia from +179 all the way down to +125 on the money line, meaning there's a growing sentiment that Garcia will pull off the upset.

He's a value pick you absolutely need to have in your lineup because he can deliver a huge win for an extremely affordable price.

A big name that McClure is backing on Saturday: Dan Hooker, who is $9,200 on DraftKings.

Hooker is one of the biggest favorites on the main card and is in position to dominate Jim Miller. All five of Hooker's wins have come by early stoppage and he's now a -360 favorite on the money line, so confidently look him in and watch the DFS points rain down.

McClure is also targeting a value pick Vegas is vastly underestimating, but who should win his match and be able to score several takedowns. Picks like these could be the difference between cashing huge in DFS or going home with nothing.

So what UFC Atlantic City Fight Night DFS lineup should you enter? And what value picks are the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal lineups for UFC Fight Night 128, all from the man who has made over $1 million playing DFS, and find out.