Featherweights Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze will highlight the main card at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze on Saturday. The main UFC fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Both fighters will be in action for the first time since May. Barboza knocked out Shane Burgos at 1:16 of the third round at UFC 262 on May 15, while Chikadze knocked out Cub Swanson at 1:03 of the first round at UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Prochazka on May 1.

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze expert preview

Marley knows that this fight will be a high-level striking match that is sure to entertain. After a rough stretch that saw him lose five of six bouts from December 2017 to May 2020, Barboza appears to have regained his touch and is coming off two straight victories. Besides the win in May, he outlasted Makwan Amirkhani by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen in October. The former Muay Thai kickboxer is now ninth in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Barboza, 35, began his MMA career in April 2009 with a TKO win over Aaron Steadman at Real Fighting Championships 17. He followed that up with nine more wins before suffering his first loss in May 2012, a TKO against Jaime Varner at UFC 146. Since then, Barboza has compiled a career record of 22-9, with 13 wins by knockout and eight by decision. As a kickboxer, he is 25-3 with 22 wins via knockout.

Chikadze, 33, meanwhile, is also a former kickboxer who went 38-6, including 22 wins by knockout. He began his MMA career in December 2015 at the World Series of Fighting, where he faced Xtreme Couture fighter Gil Guardado. Despite holding his own, Chikadze lost by unanimous decision. He went on to win his next five bouts before losing his featherweight debut in June 2018.

At Dana White's Contender Series 10, Chikadze lost to Austin Springer at 4:10 of the third round by submission. He has won his last eight bouts since, including a TKO win over Jamey Simmons at UFC on ESPN: Santos vs. Teixeira on Nov. 7, 2020, to earn Performance of the Night. He also earned that award this past May in his win over Swanson. You can see which Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze picks to make for the fight here.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Jamall Emmers (-150) to win by unanimous decision over Pat Sabatini (+125) in a matchup of featherweight prospects. Emmers has compiled an 18-5 MMA record, winning five of his last six fights. In his last fight in August 2020, he recorded a unanimous decision victory over Vince Cachero at UFC Fight Night. He began his career in October 2012.

Sabatini (13-3) has won his last three fights, including a unanimous decision victory over Tristan Connelly at UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 in April. Sabatini began his career in 2014, after going 4-0 as an amateur. He is the 70th-best featherweight, according to the worldwide rankings.

"Both of these guys are good wrestlers and grapplers, and it could just come down to who is able to land takedowns," Marley told SportsLine. "I think Emmers is the better wrestler of the two though and I also think he has a big advantage on the feet. I think his chin is a question mark, but I don't know that Sabatini tests it and I would be more worried about Emmers being on his back."

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Edson Barboza (-120) vs. Giga Chikadze (+100)

Bryan Battle (-170) vs. Gilbert Ubina (+145)

Ricky Turcios (-160) vs. Brady Hiestand (+135)

Kevin Lee (-155) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+130)

Andre Petroski (-500) vs. Michael Gillmore (+380)

Makhmud Muradov (-575) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+425)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (+200) vs Alessio Di Chirico (-240)

Wellington Turman (-130) vs. Sam Alvey (+110)

Dustin Jacoby (-175) vs. Darren Stewart (+150)

JJ Aldrich (-400) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+310)

Jamall Emmers (-150) vs. Pat Sabatini (+125)

Mana Martinez (-270) vs. Guido Cannetti (+220)