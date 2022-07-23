Tom Aspinall says he has shown a fraction of what he's capable of in the Octagon. The rising heavyweight prospect looks forward to revealing more of his skillset on Saturday when he faces veteran contender Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall. Their important matchup anchors the main UFC London fight card (2 p.m. ET) from the 02 Arena. Although the No.6-ranked Aspinall has impressed with four finishes among his five UFC victories, he told the media this week that he has yet to exhibit the versatility of his skillset. He might need to do so to get past the No. 4-ranked Blaydes, who could position himself for his first title shot by knocking off the celebrated prospect atop the UFC fight card.

In the co-main event, light heavyweight contenders collide when Jack Hermansson (-110) meets Chris Curtis (-110).

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall preview

The winner of Saturday's main event could potentially be in line for the next title shot against champion Francis Ngannou, who currently doesn't have a fight booked in large part because he is sidelined indefinitely while recovering from a knee injury.

Ngannou has already defeated top-ranked contender Ciryl Gane, who was his last opponent, and won a rematch with second-ranked Stipe Miocic. The champion is believed to be interested in a big-money fight with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but the timetable for the return of the mercurial Jones remains uncertain.

Thus, it's possible either Aspinall (12-2) or Blaydes (16-3-1) could get the next title chance or possibly be selected to fight for an interim title if Ngannou remains inactive.

Coincidentally, two of Blaydes' three UFC losses have come to the champion, though neither has come in a title bout. He was stopped in the first round of their November 2018 encounter. His only other UFC loss came in an upset against two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis in February of last year.

The 31-year-old Blaydes is a dominant wrestler who also carries power in his hands. He faces a litmus test in the surging Aspinall, who has shown speed, versatility and durability while running through his first five UFC opponents.

The 29-year-old English fighter faced a step forward in competition in his last outing against veteran contender Alexander Volkov but finished him with a first-round submission. The dominant showing earned him his third consecutive performance bonus. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night picks here: He is siding with Paddy Pimblett (-250) to get past Jordan Leavitt (+210) in a battle of lightweight prospects.

Pimblett (18-3) spent nearly a decade honing his skills in the Cage Warriors promotion, the one-time home of Conor McGregor, before inking a deal with the UFC last year. The swaggering 27-year-old English fighter has made the most of his opportunity, scoring first-round knockouts in his first two UFC outings while winning performance bonuses in both.

He faces a step up in competition against the mild-mannered Leavitt (10-1), an alum of "Dana White's Contender Series" who has shown a versatile skill set while compiling a 3-1 UFC record with two finishes. The 27-year-old Las Vegas native edged Trey Ogden by decision in April.

"Leavitt is a grappler who doesn't have much in the striking department. If Leavitt gets on top, Pimblett could be in serious trouble. But I see Pimblett using his physical advantages to keep this fight on the feet and getting the win," Gombas told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Tom Aspinall (-130) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+110)

Chris Curtis (-110) vs. Jack Hermannson (-110)

Paddy Pimblett (-250) vs. Jordan Leavitt (+210)

Nikita Krylov (-190) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (+170)

Molly McCain (-380) vs. Hannah Goldy (+310)

Volkan Oezdemir (-160) vs. Paul Craig (+140)

Mason Jones (-335) vs. Ludovit Klein (+275)

Marc Diakiese (-340) vs. Damir Hadzovic (+280)

Nathaniel Wood (-500) vs. Charles Rosa (+400)

Jonathan Pearce (-215) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (+185)

Muhammad Mokaev (-500) vs. Charles Johnson (+400)

Jai Herbert (-270) vs. Kyle Nelson (+230)

Mandy Bohm (-130) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+110)

Nicolas Dalby (-250) vs. Claudio Silva (+210)