Curtis Blaydes has been a member of the UFC since 2016, but he has yet to receive a shot at the heavyweight title. He'll look to strengthen his chances when he squares off against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis on Saturday. The main UFC fight card from the UFC Apex is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET. Blaydes is ranked second in the division behind Francis Ngannou, the only fighter that has defeated him in his professional career.

Lewis, who is fourth in the UFC heavyweight rankings, hopes to take a step towards his second title fight since joining the promotion in 2014. Blaydes is a -340 favorite (risk $340 to win $100), while Lewis is a +270 underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Anthony Smith (-135) takes on Devin Clark (+115) in a light heavyweight fight. Before making your UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 21 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on a memorable tear in 2020 as he has hit on 24 of his last 33 UFC main-event selections, a stretch that included a streak of five straight underdogs. At UFC 255 last week, Marley advised SportsLine members to back Tim Means (+125) against Mike Perry (-145) in a welterweight battle on the main card. Means landed 143 strikes to Perry's 69 en route to a unanimous decision, giving Marley's followers another winner. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Blaydes vs. Lewis preview

Blaydes (14-2) has won four consecutive fights and eight of his last nine. His only loss in that stretch was a first-round TKO against Ngannou, who also handed Blaydes his first career defeat in his UFC debut. The 29-year-old Blaydes' most recent victory came on June 20, when he won a unanimous decision against Alexander Volkov.

Four of Blaydes' last eight victories have been via decision after recording the first six of his career by knockout. The native of Illinois recorded 14 takedowns in the win over Volkov, setting a UFC record for most in a heavyweight fight.

Lewis (24-7) is seeking his fourth straight win after scoring a second-round TKO against Aleksei Oleinik on Aug. 8 in the UFC Fight Night main event. The 35-year-old from New Orleans has recorded 19 of his 24 professional victories via knockout, setting the UFC heavyweight record with 11 since joining the promotion in 2014. You can only see Marley's coveted Blaydes vs. Lewis picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Josh Parisian (-230) to defeat Parker Porter (+190) in a heavyweight bout.

Parisian (13-3) likes to finish business early, as only two of his 16 professional fights have gone the distance. The 31-year-old, who will make his UFC debut, has recorded 10 of his 13 victories by knockout, with eight coming in the first round. Parisian has won six straight fights and 12 of his last 13, including a first-round KO on Aug. 18 against Chad Johnson.

Porter (10-6) stepped into the Octagon for the first time on Aug. 15, when he was knocked out in the first round by Chris Daukaus at UFC 252. The 35-year-old won four of his previous five fights, taking two by submission and a pair by knockout. Porter has dropped back-to-back fights just once in his career, submitting in October 2011 and losing via TKO 23 months later.

"Porter is coming off one of the worst debuts I have seen, so I was looking at Parisian as a possible parlay option," Marley told SportsLine. "Either fighter could land a knockout or have success in top control, but I favor Parisian."

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis odds

Curtis Blaydes (-340) vs. Derrick Lewis (+270)

Anthony Smith (-135) vs. Devin Clark (+115)

Josh Parisian (-230) vs. Parker Porter (+190)

Amir Albazi (-105) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-115)

Miguel Baeza (-160) vs. Takashi Sato (+135)

Spike Carlyle (-165) vs. Bill Algeo (+140)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (-120) vs. Norma Dumont (+100)

Martin Day (-180) vs. Anderson Dos Santos (+155)

Gina Mazany (-150) vs. Rachael Ostovich (+125)

Jonathan Pearce (+270) vs. Kai Kamaka (-340)

Su Mudaerji (-340) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+270)

Luke Sanders (-135) vs. Joseph Maness (+115)