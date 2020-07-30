Watch Now: Breaking: Khabib Nurmagomedov To Fight Justin Gaethje ( 0:44 )

After putting on four cards at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex Facility in Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan. The facility was built to fit the company's COVID-19 needs and hosted five major events in May and June, including UFC 250. Now, two middleweights looking to shoot up the rankings will take center stage as No. 8 Derek Brunson goes head-to-head with No. 9 Edmen Shahbazyan in the main event on the UFC Fight Night card.

Brunson enters on a two-fight winning streak, but Shahbazyan is a perfect 11-0, and his last three fights have all ended in the first round. The main UFC fight card begins at 9 p.m. ET. Shahbazyan is a -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100), while Brunson is a +260 underdog in the latest Brunson vs. Shahbazyan odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Joanne Calderwood (-180) takes on Jennifer Maia (+160) in a clash of ranked women's flyweights.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 17 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. At UFC Fight Night last Saturday at Fight Island, Marley accurately predicted a decision victory for top-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker (-135) against fifth-ranked Darren Till (+115). He also nailed his selection of Mauricio Rua (-200) against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+175) in the co-main event.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight.

Brunson vs. Shahbazyan preview

Shahbazyan (11-0) is regarded as one of the promotion's most intriguing young prospects. The 22-year-old Californian quickly caught the attention of MMA observers by mowing down the competition in the California Xtreme Fighting promotion, where he posted a 5-0 mark, with all wins by stoppage. He has nine stoppages among his 11 victories.

Shahbazyan passed the UFC vetting tests without a hitch, notching victories on "Dana White's Contender Series" and "The Ultimate Fighter" to earn a roster spot. He made his debut last year and racked up three victories, the most recent a stoppage of veteran Brad Tavares.

He now steps up in competition to face another experienced UFC opponent in Brunson, who made his UFC debut in December 2012 with a win over stalwart Chris Leben. His tenure with the promotion includes back-to-back bouts against former champions Robert Whittaker and UFC icon Anderson Silva, both losses. He also came up short against current champion Israel Adesanya in November.

But the resilient 36-year-old returned to the rankings on the strength of two impressive victories. He defeated Elias Theodorou by decision in May of last year before doing the same in an upset over rising contender Ian Heinisch in August.

Top UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Vicente Luque (-180) to get a submission win against Randy Brown (+160) in a battle of welterweights.

The 28-year-old Brazilian started off his career at 7-5-1 after losing to Michael Graves in the Ultimate Fighter Finale in July 2015, but he's gone 11-2 in the UFC since and run his record up to 18-7-1.

Luque is coming off a third-round TKO of Niko Price and has earned knockouts in five of his last seven fights. His punching power and general edge as a striker should pay off against Brown (12-3). Luque has landed 5.18 significant strikes per minute during his UFC career, while Brown has posted just 3.41.

"Brown is going to have size and reach advantages on his feet," Marley told SportsLine. "Luque is the better and more dangerous striker and has a huge edge on the ground if he looks to get it there."

How to make UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan picks

Marley also has strong picks for Brunson vs. Shahbazyan and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card.

Who wins Brunson vs. Shahbazyan at UFC Fight Night? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan card, all from the accomplished expert who's up almost $20,000 and has nailed 15 of the last 16 main events, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan odds (via William Hill)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-320) vs. Derek Brunson (+260)

Joanne Calderwood (-180) vs. Jennifer Maia (+160)

Vicente Luque (-180) vs. Randy Brown (+160)

Lando Vannata (-145) vs. Bobby Green (+125)

Kevin Holland (-200) vs. Trevin Giles (+175)

Jonathan Martinez (-200) vs. Frankie Saenz (+175)

Gerald Meerschaert (-180) vs. Ed Herman (+160)

Ray Borg (-215) vs. Nathan Maness (+185)

Markus Perez (-190) vs. Eric Spicely (+170)

Timur Valiev (-180) vs. Jamall Emmers (+160)

Chris Gutierrez (-320) vs. Cody Durden (+260)