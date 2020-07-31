Watch Now: Breaking: Khabib Nurmagomedov To Fight Justin Gaethje ( 0:44 )

Derek Brunson has never fought for a UFC title, but he has shared the Octagon with the current middleweight champion. He believes his decorated track record is proof that he still belongs among the sport's elite, and he gets a chance to prove it on Saturday against rising contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan. The battle of top-10 contenders draws the curtain on the UFC Fight Night card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main card slated for 9 p.m. ET.

The No. 8-rated Brunson has won two straight and hopes his experience and resilience will eventually garner a coveted title shot. But the No. 9-ranked Shahbazyan is undefeated and determined to stay on his own fast track to compete for the belt. Shahbazyan is a -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100), while Brunson is a +260 underdog in the latest Brunson vs. Shahbazyan odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Joanne Calderwood (-155) takes on Jennifer Maia (+130) in a clash of ranked women's flyweights.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 17 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire, as he has connected on 15 of his last 16 main event picks, a stretch that includes a streak of five straight underdogs. At UFC Fight Night last Saturday at Fight Island, Marley accurately predicted a decision victory for top-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker (-135) against fifth-ranked Darren Till (+115). He also nailed his selection of Mauricio Rua (-200) against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+175) in the co-main event. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Brunson vs. Shahbazyan preview

Shahbazyan (11-0) is regarded as one of the promotion's most intriguing young prospects. The 22-year-old Californian quickly caught the attention of MMA observers by mowing down the competition in the California Xtreme Fighting promotion, where he posted a 5-0 mark, with all wins by stoppage. He has nine stoppages among his 11 victories.

Shahbazyan passed the UFC vetting tests without a hitch, notching victories on "Dana White's Contender Series" and "The Ultimate Fighter" to earn a roster spot. He made his debut last year and racked up three victories, the most recent a stoppage of veteran Brad Tavares.

He now steps up in competition to face another experienced UFC opponent in Brunson, who made his UFC debut in December 2012 with a win over stalwart Chris Leben. His tenure with the promotion includes back-to-back bouts against former champions Robert Whittaker and UFC icon Anderson Silva, both losses. He also came up short against current champion Israel Adesanya in November.

But the resilient 36-year-old returned to the rankings on the strength of two impressive victories. He defeated Elias Theodorou by decision in May of last year before doing the same in an upset over rising contender Ian Heinisch in August.

Top UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Frankie Saenz (+210) to pull the upset of Jonathan Martinez (-260) in a matchup of bantamweight prospects.

Martinez (11-3) is a 26-year-old prospect who climbed the ranks behind successful runs in promotions like the Xtreme Fighting League and Combate Americas. The Texan has split four bouts under the UFC banner and is coming off a disputed split-decision loss against Andre Ewell in February.

Saenz (13-6), 39, is a seven-year UFC veteran who has shared the Octagon with several of the division's biggest names. The Arizona native's ledger includes a victory over Merab Dvalishvili, who is now ranked No. 15 in the division.

"Martinez can be put on his back and Saenz is willing to chain wrestle, so I think there is a clear path for him," Marley told SportsLine. "With Saenz being the underdog, I have to pick him for that reason."

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan odds (via William Hill)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-330) vs. Derek Brunson (+260)

Joanne Calderwood (-155) vs. Jennifer Maia (+130)

Vicente Luque (-195) vs. Randy Brown (+165)

Lando Vannata (-155) vs. Bobby Green (+130)

Kevin Holland (-220) vs. Trevin Giles (+180)

Jonathan Martinez (-260) vs. Frankie Saenz (+210)

Gerald Meerschaert (-170) vs. Ed Herman (+145)

Ray Borg (-260) vs. Nathan Maness (+210)

Markus Perez (-220) vs. Eric Spicely (+180)

Timur Valiev (-180) vs. Jamall Emmers (+160)

Chris Gutierrez (-340) vs. Cody Durden (+270)