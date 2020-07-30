Watch Now: Breaking: Khabib Nurmagomedov To Fight Justin Gaethje ( 0:44 )

Undefeated prospect Edmen Shahbazyan looks to continue his climb up the middleweight rankings when he takes on seasoned veteran Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan on Saturday. Their clash tops the UFC Fight Night card at the Apex facility in Las Vegas following the promotion's two-week, four-card stint at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The main UFC card is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Both fighters will enter the Octagon for the first time in 2020.

The No. 9-ranked Shahbazyan won all three of his UFC bouts in 2019, while the No. 8-ranked Brunson is seeking his third consecutive victory. Shahbazyan is a -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100), while Brunson is a +260 underdog in the latest Brunson vs. Shahbazyan odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Joanne Calderwood (-180) takes on Jennifer Maia (+160) in a clash of ranked women's flyweights.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 17 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $20,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on fire, as he has connected on 15 of his last 16 main event picks, a stretch that includes a streak of five straight underdogs. At UFC Fight Night last Saturday at Fight Island, Marley accurately predicted a decision victory for top-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker (-135) against fifth-ranked Darren Till (+115). He also nailed his selection of Mauricio Rua (-200) against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (+175) in the co-main event.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight. Those selections are only available at SportsLine.

Brunson vs. Shahbazyan preview

Shahbazyan (11-0) is regarded as one of the promotion's most intriguing young prospects. The 22-year-old Californian quickly caught the attention of MMA observers by mowing down the competition in the California Xtreme Fighting promotion, where he posted a 5-0 mark, with all wins by stoppage. He has nine stoppages among his 11 victories.

Shahbazyan passed the UFC vetting tests without a hitch, notching victories on "Dana White's Contender Series" and "The Ultimate Fighter" to earn a roster spot. He made his debut last year and racked up three victories, the most recent a stoppage of veteran Brad Tavares.

He now steps up in competition to face another experienced UFC opponent in Brunson, who made his UFC debut in December 2012 with a win over stalwart Chris Leben. His tenure with the promotion includes back-to-back bouts against former champions Robert Whittaker and UFC icon Anderson Silva, both losses. He also came up short against current champion Israel Adesanya in November.

But the resilient 36-year-old returned to the rankings on the strength of two impressive victories. He defeated Elias Theodorou by decision in May of last year before doing the same in an upset over rising contender Ian Heinisch in August.

Top UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan predictions

Vicente Luque (-180) to get a submission win against Randy Brown (+160) in a matchup of welterweight contenders.

This bout has the potential to be an action-packed brawl since both fighters are known for engaging in wars with their opponents.

The No. 12-ranked Luque (18-7-1) has become a fan favorite in large part because of his penchant for bloody battles in the Octagon. His brutal split-decision win over Mike Perry last year was given Fight of the Year considering from several MMA media outlets. The 28-year-old earned a stoppage victory over Niko Price in May.

Brown (12-3) is known for his heavy hands and solid grappling skills. The 30-year-old has won three of his past four bouts, including a dominant performance against prospect Mickey Gall. His only loss in that span came to Price, a common opponent he shares with Luque.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan picks

Marley also has strong picks for Brunson vs. Shahbazyan and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing one fighter who "is better everywhere." You can see those UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan picks only at SportsLine.

Who wins Brunson vs. Shahbazyan at UFC Fight Night? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan card, all from the accomplished expert who's up almost $20,000 and has nailed 15 of the last 16 main events, and find out.

