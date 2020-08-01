Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Ariel Helwani talks Khabib vs. George St. Pierre ( 2:04 )

Derek Brunson knows many MMA observers see him as a stepping stone for undefeated prospect Edmen Shahbazyan, whom he faces on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan. But the No. 8-ranked Brunson sees himself as a stumbling block for the No. 9-ranked Shahbazyan, one that will elevate his own career. The middleweight contenders meet to headline the UFC Fight Night card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main card set for 9 p.m. ET.

The winner will gain leverage toward a title shot in the crowded division, while the loser faces a long road back to contention.

Brunson vs. Shahbazyan preview

Shahbazyan (11-0) is regarded as one of the promotion's most intriguing young prospects. The 22-year-old Californian quickly caught the attention of MMA observers by mowing down the competition in the California Xtreme Fighting promotion, where he posted a 5-0 mark, with all wins by stoppage. He has nine stoppages among his 11 victories.

Shahbazyan passed the UFC vetting tests without a hitch, notching victories on "Dana White's Contender Series" and "The Ultimate Fighter" to earn a roster spot. He made his debut last year and racked up three victories, the most recent a stoppage of veteran Brad Tavares.

He now steps up in competition to face another experienced UFC opponent in Brunson, who made his UFC debut in December 2012 with a win over stalwart Chris Leben. His tenure with the promotion includes back-to-back bouts against former champions Robert Whittaker and UFC icon Anderson Silva, both losses. He also came up short against current champion Israel Adesanya in November.

Top UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Lando Vannata (-145) to emerge victorious against Bobby Green (+125) in a matchup of lightweight veterans.

This is a rematch from an October 2017 bout that ended in a split draw. Most observers believe Vannata gave the better performance, but he was hurt by a point deduction for an illegal knee. Even so, the battle received Fight of the Night honors.

Vannata is 2-2-1 since, with another draw against Matt Frevola in the mix. But the 28-year-old New Jersey native has won two of his past three and hopes to build off his decision win against Yancy Medieros in February.

Green (25-10-1) has split four bouts since the first matchup with Vannata. The 33-year-old Californian halted a two-fight losing streak with a decision win against Clay Guida in June.

"I will lean with Vannata because I thought he won the first fight and he is the more aggressive and higher-IQ fighter," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan odds (via William Hill)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-360) vs. Derek Brunson (+280)

Joanne Calderwood (-155) vs. Jennifer Maia (+130)

Vicente Luque (-195) vs. Randy Brown (+165)

Lando Vannata (-155) vs. Bobby Green (+130)

Kevin Holland (-220) vs. Trevin Giles (+180)

Jonathan Martinez (-260) vs. Frankie Saenz (+210)

Gerald Meerschaert (-170) vs. Ed Herman (+145)

Ray Borg (-260) vs. Nathan Maness (+210)

Timur Valiev (-180) vs. Jamall Emmers (+160)

Chris Gutierrez (-340) vs. Cody Durden (+270)

Nathan Maness (-150) vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. (+120)

Jamall Emmers (-270) vs. Vincent Cachero (+210)