Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan have had two prior bouts scheduled and canceled for various reasons, but both eagerly agreed to make the match a third time. This is in part because both middleweight contenders believe they can win and will benefit from a victory over each other. The matter will be decided in the Octagon on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main UFC Fight Night card is set for 9 p.m. ET.

The No. 9-ranked Shahbazyan pulled out of the scheduled bout against Brunson at UFC 248 for undisclosed reasons but assured fans the fight would eventually happen. He has kept his word, but the No. 8-ranked Brunson hopes to make him regret the decision. Shahbazyan is a -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100), while Brunson is a +260 underdog in the latest Brunson vs. Shahbazyan odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Joanne Calderwood (-155) takes on Jennifer Maia (+130) in a clash of ranked women's flyweights. Before making any UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say, given the epic run he's on.

Brunson vs. Shahbazyan preview

Shahbazyan (11-0) is regarded as one of the promotion's most intriguing young prospects. The 22-year-old Californian quickly caught the attention of MMA observers by mowing down the competition in the California Xtreme Fighting promotion, where he posted a 5-0 mark, with all wins by stoppage. He has nine stoppages among his 11 victories.

Shahbazyan passed the UFC vetting tests without a hitch, notching victories on "Dana White's Contender Series" and "The Ultimate Fighter" to earn a roster spot. He made his debut last year and racked up three victories, the most recent a stoppage of veteran Brad Tavares.

He now steps up in competition to face another experienced UFC opponent in Brunson, who made his UFC debut in December 2012 with a win over stalwart Chris Leben. His tenure with the promotion includes back-to-back bouts against former champions Robert Whittaker and UFC icon Anderson Silva, both losses. He also came up short against current champion Israel Adesanya in November.

But the resilient 36-year-old returned to the rankings on the strength of two impressive victories. He defeated Elias Theodorou by decision in May of last year before doing the same in an upset over rising contender Ian Heinisch in August. You can only see Marley's coveted Brunson vs. Shahbazyan picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Gerald Meerschaert (-170) to get his hand raised against Ed Herman (+145) in a clash of UFC veterans.

The 39-year-old Herman (25-14-1) looks to build on momentum from a 2-0 mark in 2019 following a three-bout losing streak. The Portland resident knocked out Patrick Cummins last May before earning a decision against Khadis Ibragimov in November.

Meerschaert (31-13) is a submission artist who is moving up from middleweight to light heavyweight. The 32-year-old Milwaukee native has been active and will be making his sixth walk to the Octagon in the past 17 months. He has alternated wins with losses in his past four and was stopped by Ian Heinisch in the first round at UFC 250.

"Meerschaert is taking this fight on short notice, up a weight class," Marley told SportsLine. "I don't see him being at a size disadvantage, though, and I would still give him the grappling edge."

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan odds (via William Hill)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-330) vs. Derek Brunson (+260)

Joanne Calderwood (-155) vs. Jennifer Maia (+130)

Vicente Luque (-195) vs. Randy Brown (+165)

Lando Vannata (-155) vs. Bobby Green (+130)

Kevin Holland (-220) vs. Trevin Giles (+180)

Jonathan Martinez (-260) vs. Frankie Saenz (+210)

Gerald Meerschaert (-170) vs. Ed Herman (+145)

Ray Borg (-260) vs. Nathan Maness (+210)

Timur Valiev (-180) vs. Jamall Emmers (+160)

Chris Gutierrez (-340) vs. Cody Durden (+270)

Nathan Maness (-150) vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. (+120)

Jamall Emmers (-270) vs. Vincent Cachero (+210)