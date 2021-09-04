Darren Till is known at least as much for his irreverent sense of humor as for his mixed martial arts skills. The British slugger insisted this week that he is more of a cage fighter than comedian and will be out to prove it when he faces veteran Derek Brunson on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. The showdown between ranked middleweights tops the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card slated for 4 p.m. ET. The seventh-ranked Till is known for his outrageous pranks on social media and colorful news conferences, but has won just one of his last four fights.

Till is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100), while Brunson is listed at +140 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till odds at Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, ranked heavyweights share the spotlight as No. 13-ranked Tom Aspinall (-250) takes on No. 14-ranked Sergey Spivak (+200). Before settling any UFC Fight Night picks of your own, make sure you see the MMA predictions from SportsLine combat sports analyst Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 30 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $14,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has now connected on 34 of his last UFC 58 main-event selections, a stretch that includes a streak of five straight underdogs in 2020.

Just last week, Marley told SportsLine members to back Daniel Rodriguez (+130) against Kevin Lee (-150) in a matchup of welterweight contenders on the main card. Lee came out strong in the first round, but Rodriguez dominated the final two frames to win a unanimous decision. Anyone who has followed Marley is way up.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till preview

Marley knows both fighters will have a sense of urgency as they battle for a coveted title shot in a top-heavy middleweight division. Brunson (22-7) already has shared the Octagon with many of the game's luminaries, but historically has come out on the short end against world-class competition.

His resume includes losses to former champions such as Anderson Silva and Robert Whittaker. His most recent loss came at the hands of Adesanya in 2018, but the 37-year-old has since won four straight against quality opponents to enter the title picture.

Brunson knocked out previously-unbeaten prospect Edmen Shahbazyan in August of last year and followed up that effort with a dominant five-round decision against red-hot prospect Kevin Holland in March.

Even so, he faces a daunting task against Till (18-3-1), who is unproven at middleweight but whose lethal striking and high fight IQ led him to a title shot at welterweight. The 28-year-old British fighter needs a win to remain relevant at middleweight following a lopsided decision loss to Whittaker in July of last year. His lone win in the division came in a split decision against Kelvin Gastelum in November 2019. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Marc-Andre Barriault (-150) to get his hand raised against Dalcha Lungiambula (+130) in a matchup of middleweight prospects.

Barriault (12-4-1) came to the UFC as a celebrated prospect with an 11-record and eight of those victories coming by knockout. But the heavy-handed Canadian has found success tough to come by in the UFC, with a record of 1-3 with one no-contest in five appearances for the promotion. He finally dinged the win column in the UFC with a third-round stoppage of Abu Azaitar in March.

"Barriault is the better striker and he has much higher volume as well. Maybe Lungiambula can land a takedown or two, but I don't see that being enough," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till picks

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till odds, fight card

Derek Brunson (+140) vs. Darren Till (-160)

Tom Aspinall (-250) vs. Sergey Spivak (+200)

Alex Perez (-300) vs. Matt Schnell (+250)

Alex Morono (-155) vs. David Zawada (+135)

Modestas Bukauskas (-155) vs. Khalil Rountree (+135)

Paddy Pimblet (-135) vs. Luigi Vendramini (+115)

Ji Yeon Kim (-115) vs. Molly McCann (-105)

Jack Shore (-475) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (+380)

Charles Jourdain (-185) vs. Julian Erosa (+165)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-150) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (+130)

Jonathan Martinez (-170) vs. Marcelo Rojo (+150)