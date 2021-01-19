Respected welterweight veterans Neil Magny and Michael Chiesa meet on Wednesday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The main card is set for Noon ET and will close the promotion's second show of 2021 after an epic five-round battle between featherweights Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. Both combatants are vying for elbow room near the top of what is likely the UFC's most talent-rich division. Magny has won five of his last six, while Chiesa seeks his fourth consecutive victory.

The No. 9-ranked Magny is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while the No. 8-ranked Chiesa is a +115 underdog in the latest Chiesa vs. Magny odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The co-main event also features welterweights, as Mounir Lazzez (-215) takes on Warlley Alves (+185). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny picks of your own, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 23 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $22,000. The accomplished MMA analyst heads into 2021 on the heels of a memorable run in 2020 that saw him hit on 24 of his last UFC 34 main event picks, a stretch that included a streak of five straight underdogs.

Marley started 2021 by picking up where he left off. He told SportsLine members to back Holloway (-160) against the resilient and powerful Kattar (+140), reasoning that the former champion's edge in volume and striking would be the difference. Holloway dominated the action wire to wire in a dizzying performance that earned the bout early Fight of the Year contention and gave Marley's followers another easy winner.

Chiesa vs. Magny preview

Magny (24-7) is in the conversation among the most accomplished fighters in UFC history to have never competed for a title. The 33-year-old New Yorker is tied with two other fighters for earning a record five victories in one calendar year. He did so in 2014 and saw the mark tied last year by Kevin Holland. Roger Huerta first accomplished the feat in 2007.

The lanky grappling specialist has shared the Octagon with many of the sport's biggest names, and his career highlights include victories over former champions like Johny Hendricks and Robbie Lawler, whom he dominated in a three-round decision last August.

Chiesa (17-4) is a world-class grappler who has found success at welterweight after moving up from lightweight, where he found himself drained from difficult weight cuts. The 33-year-old Colorado native has looked stronger and more dangerous at welterweight and the power difference doesn't appear to faze him.

He knocked off veterans Carlos Condit and Diego Sanchez upon moving to welterweight, while his last appearance resulted in a unanimous decision over former champion Rafael dos Anjos.

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is taking Isaac Villanueva (-135) to get the best of Vinicius Moreira (+115) in a matchup of light heavyweights.

The combatants have combined to drop their last five UFC appearances and Marley believes the loser is in jeopardy of losing his roster spot, so a sense of desperation should be apparent from both fighters.

Villanueva (17-11) has shown explosive power but also a habit of eating as many shots as he throws. The 36-year-old Texan has been stopped inside two rounds his last two fights.

Moreira (9-4) earned a roster spot by winning "Dana White's Contender Series" but has looked outclassed against a gauntlet of quality opponents since joining the UFC. He fell to submission artist Paul Craig in the first round of their September 2019 bout.

"I am going to lean with the favorite because he has better boxing and I don't trust Moreira to get a takedown," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for Chiesa vs. Magny and every other bout on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing one fighter who "lands more shots."

UFC Fight Night Chiesa vs. Magny odds

Neil Magny (-130) vs. Michael Chiesa (+115)

Mounir Lazzez (-215) vs. Warlley Alves (+185)

Isaac Villanueva (-135) vs. Vinicius Moreira (+115)

Viviane Araujo (-330) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+270)

Tyson Nam (-130) vs. Matt Schnell (+110)

Lerone Murphy (-290) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (+245)

Tom Breese (-150) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+130)

Ricky Simon (-380) vs. Gaetano Pirrello (+310)

Su Mudaerji (-440) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (+360)

Dalcha Lungiambula (-140) vs. Markus Perez (+120)

Francisco Figueiredo (-150) vs. Jerome Rivera (+130)

Mike Davis (-180) vs. Mason Jones (+160)

Umar Nurmagomedov (-550) vs. Sergey Morozov (+425)

Manon Fiorot (-180) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+160)