After a lengthy war of words, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley will finally get to prove who is the better man inside the Octagon on Saturday as the welterweight showdown will main event UFC Fight Night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Covington had a seven-fight winning streak snapped in his most recent outing, a fifth-round knockout in his shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Woodley, though, finds himself in a worse position, having lost the welterweight title to Usman in a one-sided fight and being dominated by Gilbert Burns earlier this year. The losses marked Woodley's first two-fight losing skid of his pro career.

But this fight is about more than records and divisional positioning. The two have been engaged in a bitter rivalry for years since the they were American Top Team teammates and Woodley held the UFC championship. Woodley has promised his fans that he will let his hands go against the trash-talking Covington, and stated he will not be overwhelmed as he was in his two most recent fights.

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley fight card, odds

Colby Covington -360 vs. Tyron Woodley +280, welterweights

Niko Price -150 vs. Donald Cerrone +125, welterweights

Khamzat Chimaev -440 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +340, middleweights



Johnny Walker -125 vs. Ryan Spann +105, light heavyweights

Mackenzie Dern -170 vs. Randa Markos +145, women's strawweights



Kevin Holland -240 vs. Darren Stewart +200, middleweights

Mirsad Bektic -470 vs. Luiz Garagorri +360, featherweights



Mayra Bueno Silva -240 vs. Mara Romero Borella +200, women's flyweights



David Dvorak -115 vs. Jordan Espinosa -105, flyweights



Jessica-Rose Clark -210 vs. Sarah Alpar +175, women's bantamweights



Journey Newson -140 vs. Randy Costa +120, bantamweights



Andre Ewell -195 vs. Irwin Rivera +165, bantamweights



T.J. Laramie -270 vs. Darrick Minner +220, featherweights



UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley info