After a lengthy war of words, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley will finally get to prove who is the better man inside the Octagon on Saturday as the welterweight showdown will main event UFC Fight Night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Covington had a seven-fight winning streak snapped in his most recent outing, a fifth-round knockout in his shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Woodley, though, finds himself in a worse position, having lost the welterweight title to Usman in a one-sided fight and being dominated by Gilbert Burns earlier this year. The losses marked Woodley's first two-fight losing skid of his pro career.

But this fight is about more than records and divisional positioning. The two have been engaged in a bitter rivalry for years since the they were American Top Team teammates and Woodley held the UFC championship. Woodley has promised his fans that he will let his hands go against the trash-talking Covington, and stated he will not be overwhelmed as he was in his two most recent fights.

The main event on Saturday is one of 14 fights slated to take place on Saturday in Las Vegas. There will be six bouts on the main card and each one will feature a familiar face to UFC fans. Most notably in the co-main event where Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone takes on Niko Price. Cerrone is 3-7 since 2017 and has lost four straight, but all have come against elite competition. Price, meanwhile, has alternated wins and losses over the last few fights with every bout ending by TKO. Below is the complete fight card for Saturday with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley fight card, odds

Colby Covington -360 vs. Tyron Woodley +280, welterweights

Niko Price -150 vs. Donald Cerrone +125, welterweights

Khamzat Chimaev -400 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +310, middleweights



Johnny Walker -125 vs. Ryan Spann +105, light heavyweights

Mackenzie Dern -165 vs. Randa Markos +140, women's strawweights



Kevin Holland -260 vs. Darren Stewart +210, middleweights

Miguel Baeza -310 vs. Jeremiah Wells +250, middleweights

Mirsad Bektic vs. Damon Jackson, featherweights



Mayra Bueno Silva -260 vs. Mara Romero Borella +210, women's flyweights



David Dvorak -115 vs. Jordan Espinosa -105, flyweights



Jessica-Rose Clark -230 vs. Sarah Alpar +190, women's bantamweights



Journey Newson -140 vs. Randy Costa +120, bantamweights



Andre Ewell -220 vs. Irwin Rivera +180, bantamweights

Tyson Nam -180 vs. Jerome Rivera +155, bantamweights

T.J. Laramie -310 vs. Darrick Minner +250, featherweights



UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley info

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 19 Location: UFC APEX

UFC APEX Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card)

8 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+

