With the UFC's always-busy schedule, not every card can be a top-to-bottom hit. Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley card, however, has more than just one big main event to look forward to when the action goes down from Las Vegas' UFC Apex facility.

The welterweight grudge match between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington is, in fact, one of the least exciting fights on the main card, with Woodley looking shot in his recent fights and Covington an overwhelming force against everyone but division champion Kamaru Usman.

With that in mind, we took a look at three fights from the card that fans should keep an eye on because of interesting storylines and potentially exciting action.

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Cerrone entered 2017 on a 12-1 run with the lone loss coming to then-lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. He has since gone 4-8, suffering five TKO losses in that stretch and currently sitting on a four-fight losing skid. While Cerrone's legacy as an all-action fighter could keep him in the UFC until he decides to hang up the gloves, a fifth consecutive loss would likely push him out of these kinds of featured fights and further onto the undercard.

Price is the perfect test for where Cerrone is in his current career. He's a career 6-4 fighter in the Octagon and has alternated wins and losses over his five most recent fights, and every one of his UFC fights has ended by knockout or submission. He's a beatable opponent, but also has stopping power that can threaten Cerrone's recently breakable chin. Price is, in fact, dangerous enough that he currently sits as a -150 favorite heading into the fight.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Meerschaert hasn't exactly lit the UFC on fire since first stepping into the Octagon, compiling a 6-5 record in the promotion, including three stoppage losses. That said, it's easy to understand why Meerschaert is upset with how he's being viewed by the UFC. Chimaev is getting the potential superstar treatment, and the UFC is already planning for him to fight Demian Maia after Meerschaert. Meerschaert has called the UFC's move "disrespectful" and has claimed he's ready to create a classic sports underdog moment.

Chimaev's hype is understandable. He blazed into the promotion on Fight Island, first against John Phillips on July 15 in a fight where Phillips only landed one strike before being submitted in Round 2. Ten days later, Chimaev returned to the Octagon with an even more impressive performance, beating Rhys McKee by first round TKO in a fight where he won the striking battle 40 to 0. He looks like a true dominant force in the welterweight division, but Meerschaert is looking to derail the hype train.

Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann

With the way Walker blitzed the Octagon at the start of his UFC career, it's hard to believe he has lost back-to-back fights. Walker won his first three UFC fights by knockout in 1:57, 0:15 and 0:36. He came back down to earth in a big way when Corey Anderson knocked him out in just over two minutes. That was followed up by a decision loss to Nikita Krylov that completely deflated any remaining Walker hype. With a third consecutive loss, Walker would barely be hanging on to his UFC career. But he's a rare kind of explosive, and when he's on, he is one of the most entertaining fighters in the 205-pound division.

Spann is making his own case to be a top 10 light heavyweight in a division undergoing radical changes with Jon Jones' pending move to heavyweight. Spann suffered a 15-second knockout in his first appearance on Dana White's Contender Series. After three first-round wins in LFA, he was given a second shot on DWCS, this time winning in 26 seconds. Since then, Spann has won four fights in the Octagon, including adding a big name to his resume when he knocked out Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. Spann and Walker now battle with Walker potentially looking to save his job and Spann looking to prove he belongs in the light heavyweight rankings.