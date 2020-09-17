A key welterweight matchup headlines the marquee Saturday as former champion Tyron Woodley takes on second-ranked contender Colby Covington in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley in Las Vegas. Their clash tops the showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Both fighters need a victory in order to get back into title contention. Last March, Woodley lost his welterweight title to current champion Kamaru Usman, who then defeated Covington in his first defense in December.

Covington vs. Woodley preview

Covington (15-2), 32, was the top-rated contender when Usman became champion and stood toe-to-toe with the champ for four-plus rounds. He was wobbled and stopped at 4:10 of the final round, later protesting against what he viewed as biased officiating. The loss snapped a seven-fight win streak, and Gilbert Burns has since ascended to the top contender spot.

Woodley (19-5-1) was on the short end of a lopsided decision against the nonstop, grappling-based attack of Usman in perhaps the worst performance of his career. However, his May loss to Burns essentially looked like a replay, leading many observers wondering whether the 38-year-old veteran of many Octagon battles is in the twilight of his career.

Covington presents the same problematic style of Woodley's last two opponents. Even so, Woodley's punching power and motivation against his rival could be considered equalizing factors. You can see Marley's coveted Covington vs. Woodley picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev (-500) to get his hand raised against veteran Gerald Meerschaert (+400) in a middleweight clash.

Chimaev (8-0) burst on the UFC scene with two wins in a 10-day span in July. The Swedish fighter suffered no damage in his second-round stoppage of John Phillips on July 15, so he hung around Fight Island on Abu Dhabi and took a fight on July 25 against Rhys McKee, whom he finished in the first round.

Chimaev's relentless grappling-heavy style already has drawn comparisons to lightweight champion Khabob Nurmagomedov. But he faces a major elevation of competition against Meerschaert (31-13), who has gone 6-5 in 11 UFC appearances.

The 32-year-old Wisconsin native is a submission specialist in his own right. He is coming off a stoppage loss to Ian Heinisch in June, but notched a submission win against prospect Deron Winn in March.

"We have seen Chimaev dominate two fighters on the ground, but this is one he should look to keep standing. He should be able to win by knockout or get a decision on his feet," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds (via William Hill)

Colby Covington (-340) vs. Tyron Woodley (+280)

Niko Price (-155) vs. Donald Cerrone (+135)

Khamzat Chimaev (-500) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+400)

Johnny Walker (-125) vs. Ryan Spann (+105)

Mackenzie Dern (-170) vs. Randa Markos (+150)

Kevin Holland (-240) vs. Darren Stewart (+200)

Mirsad Bektic (-450) vs. Luiz Garagorri (+375)

Mayra Bueno Silva (-240) vs. Maria Romero Borella (+200)

Jordan Epsinosa (-110) vs. David Dvorak (-110)

Jessica Rose-Clark (-200) vs. Sarah Alpar (+180)

Journey Newson (-140) vs. Randy Costa (+120)

Andre Ewell (-190) vs. Irwin Rivera (+170)

T.J. Laramie (-260) vs. Darrick Minner (+220)