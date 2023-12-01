A battle of ranked lightweight contenders that carries title-shot implications will highlight the UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan card on Saturday when No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush meets No. 8-ranked Arman Tsarukyan in the main event. Their five-round battle tops the main UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan fight card starting at 7 p.m. ET from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Tsarukyan is a rising prospect who has won seven of his past eight fights and will likely crack the top five of the UFC rankings should he pick up a signature victory in his second main-event appearance. The No. 4-ranked Dariush saw an eight-fight winning streak come to an end in his last outing, but can rejoin the crowded lightweight title picture with a victory Saturday.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan preview

Dariush (22-5-1) is widely considered one of the most prolific contenders in the UFC to never have competed for a championship. The nine-year UFC veteran has shared the cage with some of the division's biggest names and his recent eight-fight winning streak spanned four years.

Although his skill set and resume are beyond reproach, his limited star power can be attributed to his low-key demeanor and lack of self-promotion. Even so, he finally earned a title eliminator in his last outing and came up short against Charles Oliveira, the former champion who is now the top-ranked contender.

However, a win for the Iran-born fighter over a celebrated prospect such as Tsarukyan will improve his leverage in the top-heavy division.

Coincidentally, Tsarukyan (20-3) started his UFC career in April 2019 with a decision loss to Islam Makhachev, who is now the UFC middleweight champion. Both combatants earned Fight of the Night honors for their work in the action-packed bout.

Tsarukyan proceeded to win five straight before coming up short against Mateusz Gamrot, who is also considered one of the division's most promising prospects. Gamrot lost to Dariush in October of last year but has since won two straight and is now ranked No. 6 at lightweight.

Dariush and Tsarukyan have similar profiles in that both are considered excellent in every MMA discipline without having a clear specialty in any category. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Drakkar Klose (-120) to get past Joe Solecki (+100) in a lightweight battle on the preliminary card.

Klose (13-2-1) is a six-year UFC veteran and power puncher who is known for his action-packed fights. The 35-year-old Michigan native has won five of six and is coming off a decision win against Rafa Garcia in July of last year.

Solecki (13-3) is a grappling specialist who has eight submissions among his 13 career victories and has gone 5-1 in six UFC appearances. The 30-year-old New Jersey native earned a performance bonus for his submission of Carl Deaton in February.

"I can see this coming down to a close decision. Ultimately, I think Solecki will be wearing more damage at the end of the fight and the judges will give Klose the nod," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Arman Tsarukyan (-275) vs. Beneil Dariush (+225)

Bobby Green (+180) vs. Jalin Turner (-220)

Rob Font (-135) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+115)

Kelvin Gastelum (+110) vs. Sean Brady (-130)

Meisha Tate (+130) vs. Julia Avila (-155)

Clay Guida (+270) vs. Joaquim Silva (-320)

Joe Solecki (+100) vs. Drakkar Klose (-120)

Zachary Reese (-215) vs. Cody Brundage (+180)

Steve Garcia (+195) vs. Melquizael Costa (-235)

Rodolfo Bellato (-390) vs. Ihor Poteria (+310)