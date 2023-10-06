Rising lightweight contender Grant Dawson will face battle-tested veteran Bobby Green on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green. Their five-round battle tops the main UFC fight card starting at 7 p.m. ET from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 10-ranked Dawson is unbeaten in nine UFC appearances but has yet to face a ranked opponent. That won't change on Saturday in his headlining debut, but it will be a step forward in level of competition. Green is a 10-year UFC veteran and fan favorite because of his nonstop pace and action-packed fights. He has faced some of the division's biggest names, including current champion Islam Makhachev.

Dawson is a -420 favorite (risk $420 to win $100), while Green comes back at +310 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green odds. In the co-main event, Joe Pyfer (-420) meets Abdul Razak Alhassan (+310) in a battle of middleweight prospects. Before locking in any picks for UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and has been a consistent winner ever since. At UFC 292, he predicted the upset for underdog Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) in the bantamweight championship main event. Anyone who has followed Vithlani already has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green on deck, Vithlani has scoured the card from top to bottom and released his top selections. Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks are only available at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green preview

Dawson (20-1-1) has long been considered one of the most well-rounded prospects in a talent-rich division, but his journey toward the top has been more deliberate than many observers expected. There are myriad potential explanations for the delay in his rise, including the fact that he has twice missed weight in the UFC. The promotion's brass is often hesitant to elevate a prospect who has issues with the scale because it can create a logistical nightmare if a fight has to be pulled from a high-profile card.

What's more, a fighter who favors the ground game such as Dawson tends to draw less attention from fans than those who have a resume filled with highlight-reel knockouts. Even so, Dawson has finished five of his last seven wins to earn his first main-event appearance.

The 29-year-old Wisconsin native made his UFC debut in March 2019 and his lone non-victory came in a majority draw against fellow prospect Ricky Glenn in October 2021.

Dawson faces a litmus test in the veteran Green (30-14-1), who has earned seven performance bonuses in his 10-year career with the UFC. Green is known for his street-style approach that includes a non-stop barrage of strikes from the opening bell and elite speed to go with them.

The 37-year-old California native is also known for his willingness to take on any opponent, even on short notice. He will be making his third appearance of 2023 and is coming off a third-round stoppage of former interim champion Tony Ferguson in July. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Bill Algeo (-105) to get past Alexander Hernandez (-115) in a lightweight matchup.

Algeo (17-7) is known for his versatility and durability. The 34-year-old Pennsylvania native has gone 4-3 in seven UFC appearances and earned a performance bonus for his second-round submission of T.J. Brown in April.

Hernandez (14-6) is a sinister brawler who was once considered a top prospect but has struggled against upper-tier competition. The 30-year-old St. Louis native has lost two of his past three but is coming off a decision win over veteran Jim Miller in February.

"Algeo has a granite chin and welcomes a bloody fight. That could be the difference in this matchup," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Dawson vs. Green and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who "appears poised to be one of the UFC's next big stars" to emerge with a dominant victory. Those picks are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $6,200 in 2022, and find out.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

See full UFC Fight Night picks, predictions, best bets here.

Grant Dawson (-450) vs. Bobby Green (+350)

Joe Pyfer (-450) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+350)

Alex Morono (+155) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-185)

Drew Dober (-440) vs. Rick Glenn (+340)

Phillipe Lins (+125) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-150)

Alexander Hernandez (+120) vs. Bill Algeo (-140)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-165) vs. Diana Belbita (+140)

Aori Qileng (-110) vs. Johnny Munhoz (-110)

Kanako Murata (-355) vs. Vanessa Demopolous (+280)

Mateus Mendonca (-250) vs. Nate Maness (+205)