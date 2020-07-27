Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm was expected to headline the UFC's return to Las Vegas after a three-week trip to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi against Irene Aldana. However, Aldana was forced from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19. Now, the focus has shifted from a former champion to a potential future one as Edmen Shahbazyan steps into the main event to face longtime contender Derek Brunson in a middleweight showdown.

Shahbazyan holds a perfect professional record of 11-0, including a 4-0 record in the UFC Octagon. In his 11 victories, Shahbazyan has only been to the judges' scorecards once, winning nine fights by knockout with an additional submission victory. At just 22 years old, Shahbazyan has big "future champion" potential.

Brunson is an ideal gatekeeper, having fought 16 times in the Octagon while only losing fights to elite-level fighters. Brunson is riding a two-fight winning streak and has won four of his six previous bouts.

Read on for the full fight card and viewing information, including odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan fight card, odds

Edmen Shahbazyan -300 vs. Derek Brunson +240, middleweights



Joanne Calderwood -180 vs. Jennifer Maia +155, women's flyweights



Vicente Luque -190 vs. Randy Brown +160, welterweights



Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green, lightweights

Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles, middleweights



Jonathan Martinez -195 vs. Frankie Saenz +165, bantamweights



Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert, light heavyweights

Ray Borg vs. Nathan Maness, bantamweights

Markus Perez -220 vs. Eric Spicely +180, middleweights



Timur Valiev -195 vs. Jamall Emmers +165, featherweights



Chris Gutiérrez vs. Cody Durden, bantamweights



UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan info