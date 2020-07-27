Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm was expected to headline the UFC's return to Las Vegas after a three-week trip to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi against Irene Aldana. However, Aldana was forced from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19. Now, the focus has shifted from a former champion to a potential future one as Edmen Shahbazyan steps into the main event to face longtime contender Derek Brunson in a middleweight showdown.
Shahbazyan holds a perfect professional record of 11-0, including a 4-0 record in the UFC Octagon. In his 11 victories, Shahbazyan has only been to the judges' scorecards once, winning nine fights by knockout with an additional submission victory. At just 22 years old, Shahbazyan has big "future champion" potential.
Brunson is an ideal gatekeeper, having fought 16 times in the Octagon while only losing fights to elite-level fighters. Brunson is riding a two-fight winning streak and has won four of his six previous bouts.
Read on for the full fight card and viewing information, including odds from William Hill Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan fight card, odds
- Edmen Shahbazyan -300 vs. Derek Brunson +240, middleweights
- Joanne Calderwood -180 vs. Jennifer Maia +155, women's flyweights
- Vicente Luque -190 vs. Randy Brown +160, welterweights
- Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green, lightweights
- Kevin Holland vs. Trevin Giles, middleweights
- Jonathan Martinez -195 vs. Frankie Saenz +165, bantamweights
- Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert, light heavyweights
- Ray Borg vs. Nathan Maness, bantamweights
- Markus Perez -220 vs. Eric Spicely +180, middleweights
- Timur Valiev -195 vs. Jamall Emmers +165, featherweights
- Chris Gutiérrez vs. Cody Durden, bantamweights
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan info
- Date: Aug. 1
- Location: UFC APEX facility
- Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+