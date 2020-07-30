Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm was expected to headline the UFC's return to Las Vegas after a three-week trip to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi against Irene Aldana. However, Aldana was forced from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19. Now, the focus has shifted from a former champion to a potential future one as Edmen Shahbazyan steps into the main event to face longtime contender Derek Brunson in a middleweight showdown.

Shahbazyan holds a perfect professional record of 11-0, including a 4-0 record in the UFC Octagon. In his 11 victories, Shahbazyan has only been to the judges' scorecards once, winning nine fights by knockout with an additional submission victory. At just 22 years old, Shahbazyan has big "future champion" potential.

Brunson is an ideal gatekeeper, having fought 16 times in the Octagon while only losing fights to elite-level fighters. Brunson is riding a two-fight winning streak and has won four of his six previous bouts.

In the co-main event, Joanne Calderwood is making a bit of a surprise appearance when she takes on Jennifer Maia in a women's flyweight contest. Calderwood was lined up to take on champion Valentina Shevchenko in June before the champion suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw. Without a solid timeline as to when that bout would take place, Calderwood took a stay-busy fight of sorts and risks losing her spot against the dangerous Maia.

Read on for the full fight card and viewing information, including odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan fight card, odds

Edmen Shahbazyan -330 vs. Derek Brunson +260, middleweights



Joanne Calderwood -155 vs. Jennifer Maia +130, women's flyweights



Vicente Luque -195 vs. Randy Brown +165, welterweights



Lando Vannata -155 vs. Bobby Green +130, lightweights

Kevin Holland -220 vs. Trevin Giles +180, middleweights



Jonathan Martinez -260 vs. Frankie Saenz +210, bantamweights



Gerald Meerschaert -170 vs. Ed Herman +145, light heavyweights

Ray Borg -260 vs. Nathan Maness +210, bantamweights

Markus Perez -210 vs. Eric Spicely +175, middleweights



Timur Valiev -165 vs. Jamall Emmers +140, featherweights



Chris Gutiérrez -340 vs. Cody Durden +270, bantamweights



UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan info

Date: Aug. 1

Aug. 1 Location: UFC APEX facility

UFC APEX facility Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+

Who will win Shahbazyan vs. Brunson, and how exactly will each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to see which fighters you need to be all over on Saturday, all from the expert who's up nearly $20,000 on MMA and has nailed 15 of his last 16 main event picks!