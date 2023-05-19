A matchup of ranked women's strawweight contenders that carries potential title-shot implications will headline the UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill card Saturday when Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill meet in the main event. The five-round battle anchors the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 8-ranked Dern is one of the top grapplers in the women's game and appeared on a fast track to title contention before suffering setbacks in two of her past three fights. But she has a chance to crack the top-five rankings with an impressive performance Saturday. The No. 14-ranked Hill is known for her action-packed fights and durability. She seeks a third consecutive victory that would vault her into the mix of title contenders.

Dern is a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100), while Hill fetches a price of +145 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, middleweight prospects square off as Anthony Hernandez (-240) meets Edmen Shabazyan (+200). Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his picks included advising SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) over Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill in sight, Vithlani has scoured the fight card from top to bottom and released his top MMA picks. Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks are only available at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill preview

The winner of Saturday's main event has a chance to make great strides toward a potential title shot. Although both are ranked outside the top five, numerous contenders ranked ahead of them already have competed for the belt and the division would benefit from new title contenders. Current champion Zhang Weili is set to face No. 4-ranked Amanda Lemos at UFC 291 in August. It is possible that either Dern or Hill could get the next title shot, or a title eliminator at worst.

Both combatants are among the most popular women in the sport. Dern (12-3) is a multiple-time world grappling champion whose transition to MMA was anticipated and followed by countless fight fans.

Dern, who has seven career submissions, made her UFC debut in March 2018 and won six of her first seven fights before struggling against accomplished strikers in recent outings. She is coming off a narrow loss by majority decision to Yan Xiaonan in October.

Hill (15-12) is known for her gregarious demeanor and support of numerous social causes. In the cage, she is noted for her all-action approach, consistent improvement and never turning down fight proposals.

Hill's ascent into contention has been slowed by four split-decision losses in the UFC. But the 38-year-old Maryland native has dominated her past two fights and a signature victory over Dern would catapult her into the top-10 rankings. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Chase Hooper (+110) to get past Nick Fiore (-130) in a lightweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Hooper (11-3-1) was once a hyped prospect who made his UFC debut in December 2019 as one of the youngest fighters in the promotion's history. Now 23, he has split six UFC appearances and is coming off a stoppage loss to veteran Steve Garcia in October.

Fiore (6-1) is a grappling specialist who has seen all six of his professional MMA victories come by first round finish. But the 25-year-old dropped his UFC debut to Mateusz Rębecki in January.

"Hooper's long, lanky frame makes him tough to deal with when he gets top control. He will quickly look to advance positions and set up submissions," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Vithlani also has strong picks for Dern vs. Hill and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card. He's backing a fighter who "looks to be improving rapidly" to emerge with a dominant victory. Vithlani's picks and MMA analysis are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $6,200 in 2022, and find out.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

See full UFC Fight Night picks, predictions, best bets here.

Mackenzie Dern (-170) vs. Angela Hill (+145)

Anthony Hernandez (-240) vs. Edmen Shabazyan (+200)

Andre Fialho (+185) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-215)

Lupita Godinez (-155) vs. Emily Ducote (+135)

Hayisaer Maheshate (+140) vs. Viacheslav Borschev (-165)

Anthony Hernandez (-240) vs. Edmen Shabazyan (+200)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-135) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+115)

Orion Cosce (-125) Vs. Gilbert Urbina (+105)

Ilir Latifi (+165) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (-195)

Chase Hooper (+110) vs. Nick Fiore (-130)

Natalia Silva (-800) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+600)