MMA fans will be treated to a showdown between two bruising heavyweights who have only seen the judges' scorecards 16 times in 104 combined professional bouts this weekend. Saturday night, knockout artist Derrick Lewis faces off with submission ace Aleksei Oleinik in the main event of the latest UFC Fight Night card emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Oleinik (59-13-1) is in search of career victory No. 60. He has 48 submission victories in his career and eight wins coming by knockout. After back-to-back knockout losses in 2019, Oleinik is riding a two-fight winning streak in 2020, most recently picking up a split-decision victory over Fabricio Werdum at UFC 249 in May.

Lewis (23-7) is on his own two-fight winning streak, with both wins coming by decision, making up 50% of his career decision victories. Lewis defeated Ilir Latifi in his lone fight in 2020, coming at UFC 247 in February.

Plus, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is back in action when he takes on Omari Akhmedov at 185 pounds. Weidman has lost five of his last six -- all by knockout -- and is hoping for a rebirth after a one-off bout at 205 pounds. Akhmedov, meanwhile, is 5-0-1 in his last six with his last defeat coming in April 2016.

And the always fun Beneil Dariush returns when he faces Scott Holtzmann on the main card. Dariush is coming off a highlight-reel knockout of Drakkar Klose in March -- the week before the coronavirus pandemic paused all live sports. Holtzmann has won five of his last six bouts.

Read on below for the full card and viewing info, as well as betting odds provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik fight card, odds

Derrick Lewis -200 vs. Aleksei Oleinik +170, heavyweights

Chris Weidman -120 vs. Omari Akhmedov +100, middleweights



Darren Stewart -175 vs. Maki Pitolo +150, middleweights



Yana Kunitskaya -240 vs. Julija Stoliarenko +200, women's bantamweights



Beneil Dariush -165 vs. Scott Holtzman +140, lightweights



Laureano Staropoli -140 vs. Tim Means +120, welterweights



Nasrat Haqparast -270 vs. Alexander Munoz +220, lightweights



Wellington Turman -160 vs. Andrew Sanchez +135, middleweights



Gavin Tucker -160 vs. Justin Jaynes +135, featherweights

Youssef Zalal -330 vs. Peter Barrett +260, featherweights



Irwin Rivera -195 vs. Ali Al Qaisi +165, bantamweights



UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik info