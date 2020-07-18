Watch Now: Impressions of Fight Island Heading Into Third Event ( 3:12 )

The vacant UFC flyweight championship will be on the line when Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo meet up in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez, which begins at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Figueiredo, the favorite, comes at a more expensive MMA DFS price on FanDuel and DraftKings. Is he worth building your UFC Fight Night DFS lineups around, or are there better options in the UFC DFS fighter pool for Saturday?

Which fighters in the 10 other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card should be among your top UFC DFS picks? Before setting your UFC DFS lineups for Saturday, be sure to see the UFC DFS advice from Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years.

At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on Wednesday, McClure was all over Calvin Kattar as his top pick. The result: Kattar landed 105 significant strikes and defeated Dan Ige via decision, and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to building a winning lineup

Now, McClure has set his sights on Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez card at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and locked in his top MMA daily Fantasy picks. You can only see them here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez DFS predictions

For UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez, McClure is high on Alexandre Pantoja at $8,800 on DraftKings and $18 on FanDuel. He's a heavy favorite against Askar Askarov in a flyweight bout. Pantoja is the No. 4 contender in the flyweight class and could be in line for a shot against the winner of Figueiredo vs. Benavidez in the future.

But he'll be focused on taking down the No. 7 contender, Askarov, who only has two UFC fights (1-1) on his resume. Pantoja has a 22-4 all-time MMA record and is 6-2 in UFC fights, most recently recording a knockout win over Matt Schnell last December. He lands 4.58 significant strikes per minute and has a strong chance to end the fight early, as he's done 16 times in his career.

Part of McClure's optimal UFC Fight Island DFS strategy also includes rostering Jack Hermansson ($8,000 on DraftKings, $16 on FanDuel), who is 20-5 in his MMA career and will take on Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout. This is projected to be one of the tighter matchups on the fight card as the No. 6 middleweight contender (Hermansson) takes on No. 7 (Gastelum).

McClure likes Gastelum, a scrappy fighter who almost claimed the interim UFC Middleweight Championship in 2019, but fell just short in a five-round decision against Israel Adesanya. Hermansson struggled in his last fight against Jared Cannonier, going down in the second round via TKO last fall.

How to make UFC DFS picks

McClure is also targeting a value fighter who is a must-roster because his fight is a huge mismatch. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in MMA DFS or going home with nothing. You can see all of McClure's MMA DFS picks and advice here.

So what are the optimal DraftKings and FanDuel picks for UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez on Saturday? And which value fighter needs to be in your lineup? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal picks for Saturday's Fight Night and cash in big on MMA DFS.