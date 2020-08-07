Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Ariel Helwani talks Khabib vs. George St. Pierre ( 2:04 )

The UFC Apex Facility might not have the luster of Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, but the facility was specially-built at company headquarters during the coronavirus pandemic and ibeen home to memorable fights in the months since it was constructed. On Saturday, it will host UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik and there will be plenty on the line in UFC DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like with FanDuel and DraftKings.

Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik are both ranked inside the top 10 among UFC heavyweights, but Lewis is a -200 favorite at William Hill. That's why he's one of the most expensive options in the MMA DFS fighter pool. Meanwhile, former middleweight title-holder Chris Weidman will also be in action against Omari Akhmedov and could be a popular option for UFC DFS lineups as a more moderately-priced fighter. Before making your UFC DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to see the latest UFC DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings.

At UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan last Saturday, McClure was all over Vicente Luque as one of his top picks. The result: Luque scored a second-round knockout win over Randy Brown, and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to building a winning lineup.

For UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik, McClure is high on Derrick Lewis at $8,700 on DraftKings and $21 on FanDuel. Oleinik will try to take the fight to the ground to score a submission, but every time he closes the distance, he'll be at risk of stepping into Lewis' enormous power. Lewis has knocked out 18 of the 23 opponents he's defeated and won 11 of his last 14 fights.

Part of McClure's optimal UFC DFS strategy also includes rostering Tim Means ($7,900 on DraftKings, $16 on FanDuel). The 17-fight UFC veteran will take on 27-year-old Laureano Staropoli, who is coming off a loss to Muslim Salikhov last October.

Means is also coming off a loss in his last fight, but he's the more accomplished fighter. His striking should give him an advantage in this welterweight bout. Means lands 45 percent of his significant strikes, while Staropoli hits just 35 percent. He also defends against significant strikes at a 62 percent rate, while Staropoli is at 59 percent.

