After holding four events at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, the UFC returns to U.S. soil on Saturday for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan. UFC DFS players will have plenty on the line in UFC Fight Night DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan are both top-10 middleweights and will headline the UFC fight card on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Brunson is 20-7 and ranked eighth in the division, but Shahbazyan is undefeated at 11-0 and the pricier option for MMA DFS lineups this weekend. Other UFC veterans like Kevin Holland and Ray Borg are among the most expensive options in the UFC DFS fighter pool. Before making your UFC DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to see the latest UFC DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years.

At UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till last Saturday, McClure was all over Khamzat Chimaev as one of his top picks. The result: Chimaev scored a first-round knockout win over Rhys McKee, and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to building a winning lineup.

For UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan, McClure is high on Vicente Luque at $8,800 on DraftKings and $17 on FanDuel. Luque (18-7) should have a sizable advantage on his feet, as he lands 5.18 significant strikes per minute to Randy Brown's 3.41. He also has six career wins by submission, and if the fight goes to the ground, he's more likely to earn a stoppage.

Part of McClure's optimal UFC DFS strategy also includes rostering Frankie Saenz ($7,600 on DraftKings, $14 on FanDuel). The 39-year-old bantamweight has taken on several critical fights in his career against the likes of Urijah Faber and Eddie Wineland.

While he lost his last fight to Marlon Vera over 16 months ago, he managed wins over Enrique Briones and Merab Dvalishvili in the two fights prior. Saenz is the more active striker (3.97 significant strikes per minute to 3.67 for Jonathan Martinez) and also the more aggressive wrestler, sticking 1.77 takedowns per 15 minutes to Martinez's 0.51.

