UFC DFS players continue to see opportunities for big payouts as the third of four events on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi unfolds Saturday. The UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez card begins at 5 p.m. ET with the preliminary fights. And while the general public will be paying the most attention to the main card later in the evening, building winning UFC DFS lineups means finding value in the UFC DFS fighter pool all throughout the fight card.

With FanDuel running a $150K UFC Octagon, and DraftKings hosting a $600K Island Throwdown, the right UFC Fight Night DFS strategy could bring some big returns. Which fighters provide the best value for building UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez daily Fantasy lineups around? Before setting your UFC DFS lineups for Saturday, be sure to see the UFC DFS advice from Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years.

At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on Wednesday, McClure was all over Calvin Kattar as his top pick. The result: Kattar landed 105 significant strikes and defeated Dan Ige via decision, and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to building a winning lineup

For UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez, McClure is high on Joe Duffy at $6,900 on DraftKings and $20 on FanDuel. Duffy, who has a 16-4 career MMA record, is taking on Joel Alvarez in a lightweight bout. Alvarez brings a 16-2 career record into this matchup, but has split the two UFC fights on his resume.

Duffy has the clear experience edge at this level with seven UFC fights. And the numbers point to him having the grappling edge as he boasts an impressive 60 percent takedown accuracy. With other professional experience in kickboxing and boxing, Duffy is a well-rounded fighter who can win in a variety of ways, so confidently lock him in as one of your top UFC Fight Island daily Fantasy picks.

Part of McClure's optimal UFC Fight Island DFS strategy also includes rostering Kelvin Gastelum ($8,200 on DraftKings, $17 on FanDuel), who is 15-6 in his MMA career and is set to take on Jack Hermansson in a middleweight bout. This is projected to be one of the tighter matchups on the fight card as the No. 6 middleweight contender (Hermansson) takes on No. 7 (Gastelum).

McClure likes Gastelum, a scrappy fighter who almost claimed the interim UFC Middleweight Championship in 2019, but fell just short in a five-round decision against Israel Adesanya. Hermansson struggled in his last fight against Jared Cannonier, going down in the second round via TKO last fall.

