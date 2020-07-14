Watch Now: GEICO 15: Impressions Following First Card At Fight Island ( 1:57 )

The second of four events on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dahbi, United Arab Emirates gets underway on Wednesday with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET and the main card gets underway at 10 p.m. ET. It's headlined by a featherweight bout between top-10 contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige in the main event. For UFC DFS players, there's plenty on the line in tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sports sites with DraftKings hosting a MMA $500K Throwdown Special and FanDuel running a $150K Wednesday UFC Octagon tournament.

Before setting your UFC DFS lineups for Wednesday, be sure to see the UFC DFS advice from Mike McClure. His top UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige daily Fantasy picks can you finalize your UFC DFS strategy for Wednesday.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years.

At UFC 251, McClure was all over Alexander Volkanovski as his top pick. The results: Volkanovski defended his featherweight championship against Max Holloway via decision, and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to building a winning lineup.

Now, McClure has set his sights on Wednesday's UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige card at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and locked in his top MMA daily Fantasy picks.

Top UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige DFS predictions

For UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige, McClure is high on Calvin Kattar at $9,100 on DraftKings and $22 on FanDuel. Kattar, the No. 6 contender in the featherweight class, has a 21-4 career MMA record. He is coming off an impressive second-round TKO win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 in May.



Kattar's only two losses in UFC have come via decision, so he's tough to take out via submission or TKO. And he has the major edge in significant strikes landed per minute at 5.29, compared to to 4.12 for his opponent, Dan Ige. Kattar is the heavy favorite, with his odds implying that he wins almost 75 percent of the time, making him one of the top Fight Island UFC DFS picks for Wednesday.



Part of McClure's optimal UFC Fight Island DFS strategy also includes rostering Jack Shore ($9,400 on DraftKings, $20 on FanDuel). Shore is an up-and-coming contender who is 12-0 in his MMA career and is set to take on Aaron Phillips in a bantamweight bout. He's one of the biggest favorites on the card as he takes on Phillips, who is making his UFC debut.



In Shore's UFC debut last November, he beat Nohelin Hernandez via rear naked choke in the third round, earning Performance of the Night honors for that card. Before joining UFC, Shore won 10 bouts in Cage Warriors, with only one of those bouts making it to a decision.

How to make UFC DFS picks

McClure is also targeting a value fighter who is a must-roster because his fight is a huge mismatch.

So what are the optimal DraftKings and FanDuel picks for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige on Wednesday? And which value fighter needs to be in your lineup? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal picks for Wednesday's Fight Night and cash in big on MMA DFS.