Robert Whittaker is the No. 1 contender in the UFC middleweight division and he's hoping to earn a title shot against Israel Adesanya. He'll have to go through No. 5 Darren Till in the main event Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till to earn that shot. It's a loaded 15-fight UFC card with legends Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and Antonio "Minotouro" Nogueira also going head-to-head. And with big money on the line in UFC DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, finding value with 30 options in the UFC DFS fighter pool will be a challenge.

Whittaker is coming off a loss to Adesanya last October in his most recent fight, but a win over Till would put him back on track for another title shot. Whitaker is one of the more expensive options on FanDuel but is priced more moderately on DraftKings, so which UFC DFS lineups should you be targeting him in? Before making your UFC DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to see the UFC DFS advice from Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years.

At UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez last Saturday, McClure was all over Jack Hermansson as one of his top picks. The result: Hermansson scored a first-round submission win over Kelvin Gastelum, and anybody who followed McClure's advice was well on their way to building a winning lineup.

For UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till, McClure is high on Alexander Gustafsson at $9,000 on DraftKings and $18 on FanDuel. Gustafsson (18-6) is making his first appearance since June 2019 and he's moving from light heavyweight to heavyweight after coming out of retirement.

Gustafsson lost two light heavyweight title fights to Jon Jones and another to Daniel Cormier, but Gustafsson is already ranked No. 7 in a much weaker heavyweight division. He'll look to use a better overall ground game to take down Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1). Gustafsson averages 1.56 takedowns per 15 minutes to Werdum's 1.18 and he has an impressive 85 percent takedown defense in his UFC career.

Part of McClure's optimal UFC DFS strategy also includes rostering Khamzat Chimaev ($9,800 on DraftKings, $20 on FanDuel), who is a perfect 7-0 heading into a welterweight battle against Rhys McKee. Chimaev took this matchup despite having fought on July 15 against John Phillips at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige.

Chimaev scored a second-round submission win in that fight at his UFC debut. A win over a talented young fighter like McKee (10-2), who is making his own UFC debut, would be a major boost for his reputation. It would also earn him a place in UFC history, as the current record for shortest span between UFC victories is 11 days. Chimaev has never fought into the third round and a stoppage is a good bet here.

