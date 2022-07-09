Rafael Dos Anjos says it's difficult to find an opponent, so the former champion is happy to take on rising star Rafael Fiziev on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev. The matchup of ranked lightweights anchors the main UFC fight card (9 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 7-ranked Dos Anjos is a former champion who is hoping to make one more title run. He told the media this week that he asked for fights against all top-five contenders but was turned down. Instead, he took the best available option in the No. 10-ranked Fiziev, a versatile prospect who can get the first signature win of his career by defeating a former titleholder.

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev preview

The main event Saturday should provide some clarity, at least for the two combatants, in a division that is rich with decorated veterans but also chock full of talented prospects who are determined to show that they belong at the top.

With a victory, Dos Anjos (31-13), 37, could prove that he still belongs in the crowded mix for title consideration. However, a loss might push him to the role of top-10 gatekeeper for prospects such as Fiziev (11-1), who is taking a major step forward in competition by facing the former champion.

Dos Anjos won the lightweight title with a decision over Anthony Pettis in March 2015 and defended it once by beating Donald Cerrone before relinquishing the crown to Eddie Alvarez. His resume also includes wins over Nate Diaz and former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

The Brazilian moved to welterweight five years ago, but found it difficult to compete with the division's elite while posting a 4-4 record. He came up short against the likes of current champion Kamaru Usman and top-ranked contender Colby Covington. But he has won two straight since returning to lightweight and is coming off a win against veteran Renato Moicano in March.

Fiziev has shown a lethal blend of mastery in numerous disciplines including Muay Thai, combat sambo, boxing and wrestling. The 29-year-old Kyrgyzstani dropped his UFC debut by first-round stoppage to Magomed Mustafaev in April 2019 but has since reeled off five straight victories.

Top UFC Fight Night picks

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Antonina Shevchenko (-170) to get past Cortney Casey (+150) in a matchup of women's flyweight prospects.

Antonina Shevchenko (9-4) is the older sister of current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. The elder sibling has shown signs of potential and she won her roster spot with a victory on "Dana White's Contender Series." But she has struggled of late against upper-tier competition and is coming off a loss to fellow prospect Casey O'Neill last October.

Casey (10-9) is a seven-year UFC veteran who has seen her share of ups and downs while posting a 6-8 record with the promotion. However, three of her losses have come by split decision and she broke a two-fight skid with a decision win over Liana Jojua in November.

"Shevchenko has struggled lately against grapplers. Casey is primarily a striker, so I see this being Shevchenko's most favorable matchup in a while. I expect Shevchenko to be the better technical striker and dominate the clinch battle," Gombas told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

Get full UFC expert picks and predictions here.

