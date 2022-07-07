Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos will attempt to gain leverage towards another title shot when he takes on rising contender Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev on Saturday. The main UFC fight card is set for 9 p.m. ET from the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas. Dos Anjos, ranked No. 7, is a 14-year UFC veteran who is generally considered one of the most well-rounded fighters in the history of the lightweight division. His quest towards another title run hinges on getting past the No. 10-ranked Fiziev, who has won five consecutive fights following a loss in his UFC debut.

UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev preview

The main event Saturday should provide some clarity, at least for the two combatants, in a division that is rich with decorated veterans but also chock full of talented prospects who are determined to show that they belong at the top.

With a victory, Dos Anjos (31-13), 37, could prove that he still belongs in the crowded mix for title consideration. However, a loss might push him to the role of top-10 gatekeeper for prospects such as Fiziev (11-1), who is taking a major step forward in competition by facing the former champion.

Dos Anjos won the lightweight title with a decision over Anthony Pettis in March 2015 and defended it once by beating Donald Cerrone before relinquishing the crown to Eddie Alvarez. His resume also includes wins over Nate Diaz and former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

The Brazilian moved to welterweight five years ago, but found it difficult to compete with the division's elite while posting a 4-4 record. He came up short against the likes of current champion Kamaru Usman and top-ranked contender Colby Covington. But he has won two straight since returning to lightweight and is coming off a win against veteran Renato Moicano in March.

Fiziev has shown a lethal blend of mastery in numerous disciplines including Muay Thai, combat sambo, boxing and wrestling. The 29-year-old Kyrgyzstani dropped his UFC debut by first-round stoppage to Magomed Mustafaev in April 2019 but has since reeled off five straight victories.

Fiziev has earned performance bonuses in each of his past four fights and showed all his tools in an explosive knockout of fellow prospect Brad Riddell in December. You can only see who to back at UFC Fight Night here.

Top UFC Fight Night picks

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night selections here: He is siding with Jared Vanderaa (-180) to get his hand raised against Chase Sherman (+160) in a battle of heavyweights.

Vanderaa (12-8) is an alum of "Dana White's Contender Series" who has gone 2-4 in the UFC while facing mostly a gauntlet of dangerous veterans. His last appearance resulted in a loss to submission specialist Aleksei Oleinik in April.

Sherman (15-10) is a six-year UFC veteran who once had a four-fight winning streak that was offset by what is now a four-fight skid. He fell to undefeated prospect Alexander Romanov in April.

"Vanderaa is big, even by heavyweight standards, and I think he is the better striker. I also think he has a better gas tank than Sherman," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Rafael Fiziev (-210) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (+185)

Caio Borralho (-200) vs. Armen Petrosyan (+175)

Said Nurmagomedov (-265) vs. Douglas Silva (+225)

Jared Vanderaa (-180) vs. Chase Sherman (+160)

Jamie Mullarkey (-240) vs. Michael Johnson (+200)

Cynthia Calvillo (-145) vs. Nina Nunes (+125)

Ricky Turcios (-190) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+170)

Antonina Shevchenko (-170) vs. Cortney Casey (+150)

Tresean Gore (-135) vs. Cody Brundage (+115)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (-135) vs. Karl Roberson (+115)

Ronnie Lawrence (-135) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramono (+115)