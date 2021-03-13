Every time he wins a fight, Belal Muhammad pleads with everyone who witnessed it to "remember the name." The No. 13-ranked welterweight contender has a chance to get his wish should he upset third-ranked Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad on Saturday. The main UFC fight card is slated for 8 p.m. ET. Muhammad eagerly stepped in as a short-notice replacement to face Edwards, who has been unable to secure a fight for 20 months for a variety of pandemic-related and other reasons.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad preview

Edwards (18-3) is the highest-ranked welterweight who has yet to fight for the title. Kamaru Usman already has defeated top-ranked contender Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and fourth-rated Jorge Masvidal, so Edwards would be a logical next choice should he win impressively. Coincidentally, his last UFC defeat came against Usman by decision in December 2015.

Various pandemic-related obstacles caused multiple proposed fights for Edwards to be canceled, but he found an eager opponent in Muhammad (18-3), who has adamantly pleaded for a highly-ranked opponent following his last two victories.

The Chicago native has flustered opponents with his furious pace and wrestling-based attack that hinders their ability to craft an assault of their own. He is coming off a unanimous decision against Dhiego Lima and happily took the call from UFC President Dana White to step in for Khamzat Chimaev, the ultra-hyped prospect who is unable to fight because of lingering effects from a battle with COVID-19. You can see Marley's coveted Edwards vs. Muhammad picks here.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is siding with Cortney Casey (+125) to outlast JJ Aldrich (-145) by decision in a meeting of women's flyweight prospects.

Aldrich (8-4) is a well-rounded fighter who has shown signs of promise since joining the UFC, but she has been unable to gain traction as a contender. The 28-year-old Denver native once enjoyed a three-fight winning streak, but has since stumbled to losses in two of her past three. Her last outing resulted in a split-decision defeat against Sabino Mazo at UFC 246 last January.

Casey (9-8) is a six-year UFC veteran who has similarly struggled for consistency, albeit against arguably stiffer competition. The 33-year-old Arizona native is coming off a third-round submission loss to Gillian Robertson last June. However, her first-round submission of Mara Romero Borella last May earned her a Performance of the Night bonus.

"I am going to take Casey because I think this fight mainly takes place on the feet. She is the higher-paced striker and may be more technical as well," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad odds

Leon Edwards (-250) vs. Belal Muhammad (+210)

Misha Cirkunov (-135) vs. Ryan Spann (+115)

Dan Ige (-120) vs. Gavin Tucker (+100)

Angela Hill (-380) vs. Ashley Yoder (+310)

Manel Kape (-130) vs. Matheus Nicolau Pereira (+110)

Darren Stewart (-175) vs. Eryk Anders (+155)

JJ Aldrich (-145) vs. Cortney Casey (+125)

Rani Yahya (-300) vs. Ray Rodriguez (+250)

Charles Jourdain (-250) vs. Marcelo Rojo (+210)

Jonathan Martinez (-280) vs. Davey Grant (+240)

Gloria de Paula (-160) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (+140)

Matthew Semelsberger (-130) vs. Jason Witt (+110)