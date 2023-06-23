Explosive featherweight contenders will clash Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria when recent interim title challenger Josh Emmett takes on rising prospect Ilia Topuria. Their five-round battle tops the main UFC fight card (3 p.m. ET) from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The No. 5-ranked Emmett is looking to get back in the title picture after losing to top-ranked Yair Rodriguez for the interim belt in February. He faces a daunting challenge in the No. 8-ranked Topuria, who is the division's most celebrated prospect in recent memory. Topuria has won all five of his UFC appearances, with four finishes inside of two rounds. He could be in line for his first title shot with another impressive showing Saturday.

Topuria is a -325 betting favorite (risk $325 to win $100), while Emmett comes back at +265 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, women's flyweight contenders take the spotlight as Amanda Ribas (-195) meets Maycee Barber (+165).

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his selections included advising SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria preview

Although there are numerous ranked competitors ahead of Emmett and Topuria, the winner of Saturday's main event could easily appear in the next title fight. Champion Alexander Volkanovski defends the belt next month at UFC 290 against Rodriguez, who stopped Emmett in the second round of their interim title bout.

Even so, Emmett or Topuria could get the next title shot because other title contenders such as No. 2-ranked Max Holloway and No. 3-ranked Brian Ortega, already have had multiple title shots. Moreover, No. 4-ranked Arnold Allen is coming off a loss to Holloway.

Emmett (18-3) is a seven-year UFC veteran and a bit of a late bloomer who earned the interim title shot behind the strength of a five-fight winning streak. The 38-year-old Phoenix native is known for his relentless pace, power and durability.

Emmett appeared outclassed by the versatile Rodriguez and could face the same dilemma against Topuria (13-0), who is likely the most celebrated featherweight prospect since Holloway. The Georgian fighter has shown explosive striking along with a dominant ground game while running through his first five UFC opponents.

In his last outing, at UFC 282 in December, Topuria was matched against fellow undefeated prospect Bryce Mitchell. Topuria was just a modest betting favorite but dominated from the outset, tagging Mitchell with repeated strikes before finishing him by submission in the second round. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

One of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks: He is siding with Randy Brown (-225) to get the best of Wellington Turman (+190) in a matchup of welterweight veterans on the preliminary card.

Brown (16-5) is a seven-year UFC veteran known for his length and power to go along with an effective ground game. The 32-year-old New Yorker saw a four-fight winning streak come to an end in February with a first-round stoppage loss to prospect Jack Della Maddalena.

Turman (18-6) is a Brazilian grappling specialist who has gone 3-3 in six UFC appearances. The 26-year-old is coming off a loss to prospect Andre Petroski in November.

"Turman will likely look to make this a grappling fight, but I don't think he'll succeed in doing so. Brown has good range management and has the defensive grappling skills to get back to his feet if he is taken down," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Josh Emmett (+265) vs. Ilia Topuria (-325)

Amanda Ribas (-195) vs. Maycee Barber (+165)

Cody Brundage (-175) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+150)

Gabriel Santos (-215) vs. David Onama (+185)

Brendan Allen (-180) vs. Bruno Silva (+155)

Neil Magny (-165) vs. Phil Rowe (+140)

Austen Lane (+150) vs. Justin Tafa (-175)

Randy Brown (-225) vs. Wellington Turman (+190)

Tabatha Ricci (-130) vs. Gillian Robertson (+110)

Jamall Emmers (-200) vs. Jack Jenkins (+170)

Trevor Peek (-110) vs. Jose Mariscal (-110)

Tatsuro Taira (-245) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (+205)