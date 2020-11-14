Rafael dos Anjos is looking to reverse a recent slide by returning to lightweight, where he spent the majority of his professional mixed martial arts career before moving up a weight class. He will be greeted by an opponent in Paul Felder who is looking at the fight as a potential springboard to a title shot. Needless to say, there is plenty at stake on Saturday when two of the most respected fighters in the sport meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos in Las Vegas. The main UFC fight card is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Felder vs. dos Anjos preview

The MMA analyst knows the main event represents a turning point in the careers of both fighters for different reasons. Dos Anjos (29-13) is widely considered one of the most well-rounded mixed martial artists to ever set foot in the Octagon.

The 36-year-old Brazilian briefly held the lightweight title and his resume includes battles against countless other UFC stars in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. His record includes losses against current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former interim champions Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson.

He also has earned victories against the likes of former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, former lightweight champion Benson Henderson and eccentric UFC icon Nate Diaz. However, losses in four of his last five fights have led dos Anjos to fend off the dreaded "gatekeeper" label amid his insistence that he can still compete at a world-class level.

He will face another litmus test in the tough-luck Felder (17-5), who has been a consistent contender since joining the UFC but has been denied a title shot in large part because of a handful of razor-thin losses. His last two defeats have come by split decision, and four of his five career MMA losses have come on the scorecards.

The Philadelphia native is known for a straight-forward, brawling style that has led to five Performance of the Night bonuses and a loyal following among UFC fans. But after dropping a split decision against fifth-ranked Dan Hooker in February, Felder openly pondered retirement, citing a need to spend more time with his family. He also has emerged as a popular color analyst for UFC cards when he's not training for a fight.

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is picking Rhys McKee (+165) to pull the upset of Alex Morono (-185) in a matchup of welterweight prospects.

McKee (10-3-1) made his UFC debut in July with plenty of hype following a three-fight win streak in Cage Warriors, with all the victories coming by stoppage. However, the 25-year-old Irish fighter had the misfortune of being matched against Khamzat Chimaev, who is now perhaps the fastest-rising star on the UFC roster.

Chimaev won by first-round stoppage, and Marley believes that outcome might have skewed the odds for his showdown on Saturday against Morono.

Morono (17-6-1) recently saw a three-fight winning streak come to a halt against Khaos Williams, who is fighting in the co-main event. But the 30-year-old Texan has wins on his resume against UFC veterans like Max Griffin and Zak Ottow.

"McKee is the better striker and the taller and longer fighter as well," Marley told SportsLIne. "Give me the underdog in this spot."

