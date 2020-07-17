Watch Now: Calvin Kattar defeats Dan Ige via Unanimous Decision ( 2:37 )

Joseph Benavidez has his name sitting atop a number of categories in the UFC flyweight record book, but he's never had it featured above everyone else on the list that's most important to him. Benavidez has amassed the most fights (17), victories (13), knockout wins (five) and victories by decision (seven) in the division but has yet to become champion of the weight class. He gets another chance to change that on Saturday when he faces Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant title at UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez in Abu Dhabi. The main UFC Fight Night card at Fight Island is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Benavidez has lost his three shots at the flyweight belt, including one against Figueiredo in February.

Figueiredo defeated Benavidez via technical knockout in that fight but was not awarded the title because he failed to make weight prior to the bout. Figueiredo is a -210 favorite (risk $210 to win $100) while Benavidez is a +175 (risk $100 to win $175) underdog in the latest UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Jack Hermansson (-105) takes on Kelvin Gastelum (-115) in a middleweight fight.

Figueiredo (18-1), the top-ranked contender in the flyweight division, has registered three consecutive victories since suffering his only loss as a professional in March 2019. The 32-year-old Brazilian came out on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Jussier Formiga in that matchup, ending his string of 15 straight wins to begin his career.

A former 57-kg Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Northeast Brazil champion, Figueiredo has gone the distance only four times in 19 professional fights. He has recorded half of his 18 victories via knockout and six others by submission.

Benavidez (28-6) had won three consecutive fights and nine of 10 before losing to Figueiredo in February. However, the 32-year-old southpaw from Texas has not had any success when challenging for a title during his career, falling in his previous four attempts, including three for the UFC belt.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Alexandre Pantoja (-200) to defeat Askar Askarov (+170) in a flyweight match.

Pantoja (22-4) is ranked fourth in the division after knocking out Matt Schnell on Dec. 21 for his 15th victory in 17 fights. The 30-year-old Brazilian, who was the flyweight champion with Resurrection Fighting Alliance, is capable of winning in any fashion since he's recorded eight knockouts and eight submissions while capturing six decisions.

The seventh-ranked Askarov (11-0-1) remained unbeaten as a pro by winning a unanimous decision against Tim Elliott at UFC 246 on Jan. 18. Partially deaf, the 27-year-old Russian has registered seven of his 11 career victories via submission, including one over Jose Maria Tome in 2016 to win the Absolute Championship Berkut flyweight title.

"Pantoja will be the faster and more active striker," Marley told SportsLine. "He could even get takedowns of his own and is live for a submission if the fight hits the mat."

Deiveson Figueiredo (-210) vs. Joseph Benavidez (+175)

Jack Hermansson (-105) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (-115)

Marc Diakiese (-165) vs. Rafael Fiziev (+140)

Ariane Lipski (-130) vs. Luana Carolina (+110)

Alexandre Pantoja (-200) vs. Askar Askarov (+170)

Roman Dolidze (-190) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (+160)

Grant Dawson (-240) vs. Nad Narimani (+200)

Joe Duffy (-360) vs. Joel Alvarez (+280)

Brett Johns (+175) vs. Montel Jackson (-210)

Malcolm Gordon (+160) vs. Amir Albazi (-190)

Davi Ramos (+175) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-210)

Carlos Felipe (+130) vs. Serghei Spivac (-155)