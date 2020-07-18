Watch Now: Biggest Takeaway from UFC Fight Night ( 1:25 )

An eagerly-awaited rematch headlines the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday as top-ranked flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo takes on second-ranked Joseph Benavidez for the vacant title. Their bout tops the marquee on the UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez card from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The five-bout main UFC fight card is set for 8 p.m. ET. The rivals have a score to settle after their February clash left both sides unsatisfied.

Figueiredo won the fight but was ineligible for the title because he missed weight. Benavidez was compromised by a severe head butt and has vowed to get redemption in the second meeting. Figueiredo is a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100), while Benavidez is +180 (risk $100 to win $180) in the latest Figueiredo vs. Benavidez odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum (-110) meets Jack Hermannson (-110) in a battle of top-10 middleweights. Before making your UFC Fight Night picks for Saturday, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA analyst Brandon Wise has to say.

A CBS Sports editor specializing in MMA, Wise has been dissecting the sport for more than five years. He specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. Wise is in his second year of consistently delivering winners to SportsLine members. He went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's upset of Daniel Cormier, Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Justin Gaethje's TKO victory over Tony Ferguson in May.

Since the UFC returned following a two-month period of inactivity because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has gone 32-15, while nailing the method of victory a remarkable 22 times. Wise kept his 2020 hot streak going by accurately prediction a dominant win Wednesday for Calvin Kattar (-300) against Dan Ige in the featherweight main event. He also predicted a decision victory for Tim Elliott (-120) against Ryan Benoit (+100) in the flyweight co-main event. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 fast approaching, Wise carefully has studied every matchup on the Fight Island main card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for each fight. He's only sharing those selections here.

Figueiredo vs. Benavidez expert preview

Wise has considered that both main-event combatants will be out to prove a point as they enter the Octagon for the biggest fight in their careers. Their first meeting in February was widely considered a failure for all involved and the title, vacated by the now-retired Henry Cejudo, remains up for grabs.

The fight first lost some of its luster when Figueiredo badly missed weight, making the fan-favorite Benavidez the only fighter eligible for the title. Then, an accidental head butt in the first round left Benavidez bleeding and clearly disoriented.

Figueiredo took advantage and finished the fight in the second round, but the sinister 32-year-old Brazilian saw many fans turn against him because of the weight issue and the accidental foul.

What's more, despite the obstacles, many observers also wondered if the 35-year-old Benavidez's best days are behind him as he looked overmatched from the outset. The winner will get a championship belt and will surely delight in silencing critics in the process. You can see Wise's Figueiredo vs. Benavidez picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Wise's UFC Fight Night main-card selections here: He is backing Rafael Fiziev (+140) to pull the upset of Marc Diakese (-165) in a meeting of lightweight prospects.

Nicknamed "Bonecrusher," the 27-year-old Diakese hit a rough patch following a 12-0 start to his MMA career. He dropped three straight bouts, including a loss to Dan Hooker, who is now ranked fifth. But he has rebounded with back-to-back victories and looks to build off a decision win against fellow prospect Lando Vannata in November of last year.

Fiziev, also 27, has split a pair of UFC bouts following a 5-0 run to launch his career in various promotions. He earned his first win with the promotion with a decision over Alex White last October.

"Fiziev is a real problem for Diakese in this matchup," Wise told SportsLine. "Despite Diakese's recent run of success, he's in a tough spot against a strong kickboxer. Look for Fiziev to control the pace of this one early and grind out a decision victory."

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Wise also has strong picks for Figueiredo vs. Benavidez and every other bout on the main UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who will "take care of business with relative ease." You can see who it is, and get every pick for every fight on the UFC Fight Night main card, at SportsLine.

Who wins Figueiredo vs. Benavidez? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight on Saturday's main UFC fight card, all from the accomplished expert who has been profitable for five straight years, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez odds (via William Hill)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-220) vs. Joseph Benavidez (+180)

Kelvin Gastelum (-110) vs. Jack Hermansson (-110)

Marc Diakese (-165) vs. Rafael Fiziev (+140)

Ariane Lipski (-125) vs. Luana Carolina (+105)

Alexandre Pantoja (-200) vs. Askar Askarov (+170)