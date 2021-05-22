Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt says he expects to be "three or four steps ahead" of surging contender Rob Font when they meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. The clash of explosive ranked contenders tops the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card starting at 7 p.m. ET. The fourth-ranked Garbrandt told the media this week he believes his edge in high-level experience will be the difference against the third-ranked Font, who will be making his first appearance in a main event.

The fight is a pick'em, with Font and Garbrandt listed at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt picks of your own, make sure you see the latest MMA predictions from SportsLine insider Ian Parker.

A former fighter who's been in the industry for 15 years, Parker has managed some of the world's best, including former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman, Costas Philippou and Gian Villante. Parker trained alongside UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. Now, Parker breaks down fights and makes betting picks for the Voice of the UFC, Jon Anik.

Parker is coming off a mind-boggling 2020 season. On the Anik & Florian Podcast, Parker went an astounding 58-14, returning $9,465 to $100 bettors who followed him. He hit 11 of his 17 underdog picks and 19 of 30 main events. Overall, Parker nailed an astonishing 81 percent of his plays.

Parker has already proven his mettle to SportsLine members. Over the past two UFC Fight Nights, Parker has gone 14-2 to give his followers a profit of nearly $1,300. His 7-1 record last week included telling SportsLine members to back Marina Rodriquez (-200) against Michelle Waterson (+175) in the strawweight main event. Rodriguez controlled the action to earn a runaway unanimous decision. Anyone who has followed Parker already has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt in sight, Parker has studied the MMA odds and matchups from every angle and released his top picks. You can only see them here.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt preview

Parker knows the main event provides a matchup between two of the most explosive fighters in a division that has seen recent movement at the top. Aljamain Sterling is the new champion after former champ Petr Yan was disqualified in the fourth round of their title fight in March at UFC 259.

UFC president Dana White has pushed for a rematch between Sterling and Yan, who was winning on the scorecards before landing an illegal knee. However, Sterling has been noncommittal about the rematch, leaving the door open to Saturday's winner for a potential title bid.

Font (18-4) has emerged as one of the division's most versatile fighters and his growing resume is difficult to ignore. His recent win streak started with a victory over Sergio Pettis, who has since left the promotion and become Bellator's bantamweight champion.

The 33-year-old Massachusetts native fought just once in 2020 and stopped former title-challenger Marlon Moraes in the first round of their December clash.

Garbrandt (12-3) won the title with one of the most memorable bantamweight performances in recent memory. He outclassed long-reigning champion Dominick Cruz with a cocktail of fundamentally sound and flashy moves in their December 2016 fight. Garbrandt got his hand raised by unanimous decision.

He lost the title and a subsequent rematch against rival T.J, Dillashaw, who would later receive a two-year suspension related to the use of banned substances. The 29-year-old power striker snapped a three-fight skid with a stoppage win over Raphael Assuncao last June. You can only see Parker's coveted Font vs. Garbrandt picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt predictions

We'll share one of Parker's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is backing Jared Vanderaa (+170) to pull the upset of Justin Tafa (-190) in a meeting of heavyweight prospects.

Tafa (4-2) caught the attention of UFC brass with a dominant 3-0 run through the Australian Xtreme Fighting Championship promotion that saw him finish all of his opponents inside of two rounds. He was immediately paired against other young contenders and already has been involved in memorable slugfests.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, he has come out on the short end in two of his three UFC appearances. A knockout loss to Yorgan de Castro in his debut was followed by a first-round knockout of Juan Adams in February of last year. His first outing in 2021 resulted in a split-decision loss to Carlos Felipe.

Vanderaa (11-5) is a prospect who has shown versatility with a solid ground game to back up his striking. He earned a UFC roster spot with a win on "Dana White's Contender Series" in November of last year. However, the 29-year-old Californian came up short in his UFC debut in February with a second-round stoppage loss to veteran Sergey Spivak.

"If Vanderaa can use his striking to set up a takedown and get the fight to the floor, he will have the advantage. I think experience will favor Vanderaa and he pulls off the upset," Parker told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt picks

Parker also has strong picks for Font vs. Garbrandt and other top fights on the UFC Fight Night card. He is also backing one fighter who has a "tough pace that not many can compete with." Those UFC picks are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins Font vs. Garbrandt? And which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed UFC Fight Night picks, all from the ultimate insider who's up nearly $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt odds, fight card

Rob Font (-110) vs. Cody Garbrandt (-110)

Yan Xianonan (-125) vs. Carla Esparza (+105)

Justin Tafa (-190) vs. Jared Vanderra (+170)

Felicia Spencer (-150) vs. Norma Dumont (+130)

David Dvorak (-150) vs. Raulian Paiva (+130)

Jack Hermansson (-155) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (+135)

Bill Algeo (-120) vs. Ricardo Ramos (+100)

Court McGee (-110) vs. Claudio Silva (-110)

Damir Hadzovic (-120) vs. Yancy Medeiros (+100)

Joshua Culibao (-250) vs. Yilan Sha (+210)

Bruno Silva (-320) vs. Victor Rodriguez (+260)

Damir Ismagulov (-550) vs. Rafael Alves (+425)