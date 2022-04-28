Explosive bantamweight contenders anchor the UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera fight card on Saturday when No. 5-ranked Rob Font meets No. 8-ranked Marlon Vera. Their important showdown tops the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The winner could have the inside track for a title shot in the top-heavy division. Current champion Aljamain Sterling appears headed toward a title defense against No. 2-ranked T.J. Dillashaw later this year, but the winner of Saturday's main event will likely be next in line to fight for the belt. Font has won four of his past five fights, while Vera has climbed the UFC rankings behind a run that has seen him win eight of his last 10.

Font is a -130 betting favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Vera is priced at +110 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera odds. In the co-main event, heavyweights take the spotlight when veterans Andrei Arlovski (-145) and Jake Collier (+125) square off.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups.

With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

In January, Gombas launched the 2022 UFC season in memorable fashion by telling SportsLine members to back Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in a battle of ranked featherweight contenders in the main event. Kattar dominated in a unanimous decision to give his followers an easy winner. Anyone who has followed Gombas already has seen massive returns.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera preview

Font (19-5) is widely regarded as perhaps the best pure boxer in the division who is also known for his durability and resilience. The 34-year-old Massachusetts native started his UFC stint with a 5-3 record, but soared up the rankings behind a four-fight winning streak against upper-tier competition. He was believed to be next in line for a title shot before coming up short against former champion Jose Aldo in a UFC Fight Night main event last December.

Vera (18-7-1), 29, is an eight-year UFC veteran who is known for his rugged brawling and nonstop pace to go along with world-class techniques in multiple disciplines. At UFC 268 last November, he earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his front-kick knockout of former champion Frankie Edgar. But Vera is perhaps best known for his sinister first-round knockout of previously undefeated and polarizing prospect Sean O'Malley at UFC 252 in August 2020.

In his last 10 outings, Vera's lone defeats have come against Aldo and rising prospect Song Yadong, both by decision, and he has earned performance bonuses in four of his past six fights. See who to back here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Darren Elkins (-170) to get past Tristan Connelly (+150) in a battle of veteran featherweights.

Elkins (26-10) is a 12-year UFC veteran who has faced some of the division's biggest names. He was once 14-4 in the UFC before enduring a four-fight losing streak that jeopardized his roster spot. However, the 37-year-old Indiana native has won two of his past three fights.

Connelly (14-7) joined the UFC in September 2019 following solid runs in promotions such as Rise Fighting Championship and CageSport MMA. The 36-year-old Canadian has split a pair of fights against fellow prospects in the UFC and is coming off a loss to Pat Sabatini at UFC 261 last April.

"It is hard to trust either fighter considering their injuries and age, but I give Elkins the slight edge," Gombas told SportsLine.

Gombas also has strong picks for Font vs. Vera and other fights on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who "has the volume edge and is the cleaner boxer" roll to a dominant victory.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera odds, fight card

Rob Font (-130) vs. Marlon Vera (+110)

Andrei Arlovski (-150) vs. Jake Collier (+125)

Andre Fili (-240) vs. Joanderson Brito (+200)

Jared Gordon (+155) vs. Grant Dawson (-180)

Darren Elkins (-175) vs. Tristan Connelly (+150)

Krzysztof Jotko (-170) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+145)

Alexandr Romanov (-2000) vs. Chase Sherman (+1000)

Daniel Lacerda (-125) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (+105)

Gabe Green (-135) vs. Yohan Lainesse (+115)

Natan Levy (-200) vs. Mike Breeden (+170)

Gina Mazany (-175) vs. Shanna Young (+150)

Tatsuro Taira (-240) vs. Carlos Candelario (+200)