Frankie Edgar's long-awaited move to bantamweight will take place on Saturday when the former UFC lightweight champion takes on Pedro Munhoz from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pair were set to clash in July, but Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19 and forced the fight to be delayed.

After starting his career 15-1-1 and becoming UFC lightweight champion, Edgar has gone 8-7 since 2012, though all seven losses have come against men who have either held or challenged for UFC championships. In 2013, Edgar dropped to featherweight, where he unsuccessfully challenged Jose Aldo for the title, also losing in an interim championship bout against Aldo in 2016. Now, having lost back-to-back fights at featherweight, including being knocked out by Chan Sung Jung in his most recent fight, Edgar will try his luck at 135 pounds.

Munhoz has pieced together two UFC winning streaks of three or more fights, including a three-fight streak that ended in his most recent fight, a decision loss to top bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling. Prior to the loss to Sterling, Munhoz scored the biggest win of his career with a knockout of former champ Cody Garbrandt.

Read on for the full card along with odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Munhoz fight card, odds

Pedro Munhoz -240 vs. Frankie Edgar +200, bantamweights

Alonzo Menifield -125 vs. Ovince Saint Preux +105, light heavyweights



Mike Rodríguez -230 vs. Marcin Prachnio +190, light heavyweights



Mariya Agapova -900 vs. Shana Dobson +600, women's flyweights



Daniel Rodriguez -180 vs. Takashi Sato +155, welterweights



Mizuki Inoue -165 vs. Amanda Lemos +140, women's strawweights



Dwight Grant -170 vs. Jared Gooden +145, welterweights



Isaac Villanueva -115 vs. Jorge Gonzalez -105, light heavyweights



Timur Valiev -500 vs. Mark Striegl +380, bantamweights



UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Munhoz info