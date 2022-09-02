A title shot in the heavyweight division is likely at stake Saturday when former interim champion Ciryl Gane takes on No. 3-ranked contender Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa. Their important showdown tops the main UFC Fight Night card (3 p.m. ET) from Accor Arena in Paris. The top-ranked Gane is a Frenchman who soared to stardom in the UFC by winning his first seven fights, including a stoppage over veteran contender Derrick Lewis to claim the interim title. But in January he came up short in a narrow decision against Francis Ngannou, the sitting champion who is currently inactive. Tuivasa has gained attention for winning five straight fights by knockout inside of two rounds and his gregarious personality has won over numerous MMA observers.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa preview

This matchup features perhaps the two most popular and talented fighters among a young crop of heavyweights to ascend the UFC rankings in recent years, and the winner will likely fight for an interim title at worst.

The mild-mannered Gane (10-1) gained acclaim because of his slick athleticism and a well-rounded skill set rarely seen at heavyweight. He was fast-tracked to a title shot but saw the unified belt elude his grasp when the hulking Ngannou used his rarely seen grappling to secure a decision. It was the first defeat of the 32-year-old fighter's MMA career.

Tuivasa (14-3) is an extrovert who first became noted for guzzling beer out of a worn shoe following his fights. But the 29-year-old Australian cemented his position as a fan favorite by continually making fast work of other notable prospects with his devastating power and durability. His second-round stoppage of Lewis in February vaulted him into the top-five rankings.

The title picture remains unclear because Ngannou is recovering from knee surgery while also at an impasse with UFC brass regarding his contract status. A much-anticipated matchup with former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones appears to be shelved indefinitely. Ngannou seems more likely to face the winner of Saturday's main event in his next fight, or the winner could be declared the interim champion if Ngannou and the UFC part ways. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Gombas UFC Fight Night selections here: He is calling for Khalid Taha (-135) to get his hand raised against Christian Quinonez (+115) in a matchup of bantamweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Taha (13-4-1) is a power puncher and former standout in the Rizin promotion who joined the UFC with a 12-1 record. But the 30-year-old German fighter has struggled to find traction in the UFC while amid a series of close battles with other prospects. He dropped a decision to Sergey Morozov last July.

Quinonez (17-3) is a versatile fighter who will be making his official UFC debut following a win on "Dana White's Contender Series" last October. The 26-year-old Mexican fighter brings a four-fight winning streak into Saturday's matchup.

"Taha hits harder than Quinonez and is the more proven fighter. I trust Taha's gas tank more than Quinonez as well," Gombas told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Ciryl Gane (-600) vs. Tai Tuivasa (+450)

Robert Whittaker (-215) vs. Marvin Vettori (+185)

Stephanie Egger (-325) vs. Ailin Perez (+265)

Alessio Di Chirico (-110) vs. Roman Kopylov (-110)

Khalid Taha (-135) vs. Christian Quinonez (+115)

Benoit Saint-Denis (-240) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+200)

Nasrat Haqparast (-220) vs. John Makdessi (+190)

Charles Jourdain (-140) vs. Nathaniel Wood (+120)

Michal Figlak (-190) vs. Fares Ziam (+170)

William Gomis (-210) vs. Jarno Errens (+180)

Abusupiyan Magomedov (-260) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+220)

Nassourdine Imavov (-260) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+220)