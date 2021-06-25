The UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov fight card is set for Saturday at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main card begins at 4 p.m. ET, with Ciryl Gane (8-0) taking on Alexander Volkov (33-8) in the main event. Six matches are on the main UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov card, and the main event pits highly-ranked heavyweights against one another. The winner should be in a tremendous position when angling for an eventual shot at the heavyweight title.

The latest Gane vs. Volkov odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Gane at -155 (risk $155 to win $100) to win, while Volkov is the +130 (risk $100 to win $130) underdog. Among the more popular Gane vs. Volkov prop bets from William Hill are that the fight lasts five rounds at -137 and that Volkov will win by decision at +333. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov picks or props on that fight or others on the main card, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Brandon Wise has to say.

Wise specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. In fact, Wise called Israel Adesanya by decision at +140 and Brandon Moreno to win outright at +190 at UFC 263. Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249.

He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's defeat of Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Justin Gaethje's TKO victory over Tony Ferguson in May of last year.

At UFC 256, Wise went 4-0-1 (the main event was a draw) and correctly nailed the method of victory in three of those winners. Those selections included calling a decision victory for Charles Oliveira (+145) against Tony Ferguson (-165) in the lightweight co-main event. At UFC 257, he correctly called a stoppage victory for Makhmud Muradov (-145) against Andrew Sanchez (+125) in a matchup of middleweight prospects.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov fast approaching, Wise has carefully studied every main-card matchup and the available UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov props and released his MMA predictions. Parlay his picks together and you're looking at a strong payout of almost 24-1. Those UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov picks are available at SportsLine.

Gane vs. Volkov expert preview



Volkov has a massive edge in MMA experience, as evidenced by his 33-8 record against just 8-0 for Gane. The 32-year-old Russian held heavyweight titles in both M-1 Global and Bellator, and he has been at his best lately. Despite some shaky wrestling in his most recent defeat a year ago, Volkov is comfortable as a boxer, using his considerable reach at 6-foot-7.

He also has big-time wins on his profile, including a triumph over Alistair Overem earlier in 2021. Volkov is likely the more well-rounded fighter and, while their styles are different, Volkov's edge in craft could be a pivotal factor.

Gane is one of the rising stars of the heavyweight division, boasting an unbeaten record. He is agile and crafty despite a massive frame and, while Volkov is taller, Gane has similar reach. He is a former Muay Thai champion with grappling skills, and he burst onto the scene with a win over Junior dos Santos in 2020.

Gane wasn't necessarily dominant in his last bout against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, but he did win a unanimous decision for his fourth straight win in the Octagon. This will be perhaps his biggest test, however, and all eyes are on this matchup. You can only see who Wise is backing here, and get his epic 24-1 parlay.

Top UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov predictions

For his UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov picks, Wise is backing Andre Fili (-230) to defeat Daniel Pineda via decision in a featherweight matchup on the main card.

Both fighters are coming off tough losses and desperately need to get back in the win column. Fili (21-8) dropped his last fight via decision to Bryce Mitchell in October of 2020. Pineda (27-14), meanwhile, lost via knockout against Cub Swanson at UFC 256 last December.

"Pineda is more known for his submission skills as 18 of his 27 pro wins have come via tap," Wise told SportsLine. "He has also never won a decision. Meanwhile, Fili has fought 10 times since 2016 with only two of those contests ending in a stoppage. Fili is likely to keep Pineda off his legs and at distance with his jab as he grinds out another decision win."

How to make UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov picks

Wise also has strong picks for Gane vs. Volkov and every other bout on the main card. He's also backing an underdog who "has plenty of experience and skill on the ground" to score a decision win, netting any backer a big payday. Those UFC picks, which make up his 24-1 parlay, are only available here.

Who wins Gane vs. Volkov? And which UFC picks should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every main-card fight at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov, all from the accomplished expert who has been profitable for six straight years, and find out.

UFC Gane vs. Volkov odds, main fight card

Ciryl Gane (-155) vs. Alexander Volkov (+130)

Tanner Boser (-175) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (+150)

Raoni Barcelos (-220) vs. Timur Valiev (+180)

Andre Fili (-230) vs. Daniel Pineda (+190)

Tim Means (-130) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+110)

Renato Moicano (-240) vs. Jai Herbert (+200)