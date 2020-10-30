Uriah Hall will be a villain in the minds of many MMA observers before he even sets foot in the Octagon on Saturday night, but the UFC veteran isn't sweating it. He's well aware many fans want to see his opponent, Anderson Silva, end his historic career with a victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva. Hall plans to pay his respects as well, but only after he sends Silva into retirement with his third straight defeat. Their middleweight matchup headlines the marquee from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card set for 7 p.m. ET.

Hall can improve his No. 10 ranking in the stacked division with a victory, while the primary incentive for Silva is ending his historic career by emerging victorious in his final fight. Hall is a -220 favorite at William Hill (risk $220 to win $100), while Silva is a +190 underdog in the latest Silva vs. Hall odds. In the co-main event, Bryce Mitchell (-150) faces Andre Fili (+130) in a matchup of featherweight prospects.

Silva vs. Hall preview

Marley knows Silva (34-10-1) will be motivated to end his UFC career on a high note, at least in part to dissipate his growing reputation as a sympathetic hanger-on who failed to recognize when it was time to call it quits. The bulk of his 10 losses have come during his last eight fights, a streak in which he has notched just one victory.

The 45-year-old Brazilian rose to stardom behind a first-round knockout of Rich Franklin at UFC 64 in October 2006 that started his reign as middleweight champion. His slick athleticism and polished skill set made him appear invincible at times, and 12 of his 14 title defenses came by stoppage.

His historic run came to an end with two memorable stoppage losses in 2013 against Chris Weidman, and Silva has since struggled to remain competitive in the UFC. His last fight resulted in a first-round stoppage loss against the third-ranked Cannonier in May of last year.

The battle-tested Hall (15-9) gained recognition for a memorable split-decision loss against Kelvin Gastelum on "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2013.

The 36-year-old Jamaican won three of his first four UFC fights, but has struggled to maintain traction while facing a gauntlet of world-class opponents. His resume includes losses to Whittaker and recent title-challenger Paulo Costa.

However, the rugged slugger also split a pair of fights with perennial contender Gegard Mousasi, who now competes for Bellator, and has a win against former title challenger Thiago Santos. Hall also upset rising contender Antonio Carlos Junior with a split decision in their September 2019 fight.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Dustin Jacoby (-320) to take down Justin Ledet (+260) in a clash of light heavyweight prospects.

Jacoby (12-5) will make his debut in his second UFC stint. He was cut in 2012 after losing his first two bouts with the promotion, but has taken a circuitous route back that includes stops at the World Series of Fighting, Bellator and Titan FC. The 32-year-old Colorado native earned another shot with a win over Ty Flores on "Dana White's Contender Series" in August.

Ledet (9-3-1) started his UFC career with fanfare by winning his first three fights with the promotion. But the 32-year-old Texan could see his position with the company jeopardized by a fourth consecutive defeat on Saturday. His last bout resulted in a decision loss to Aleksa Camur in January.

"Jacoby should have more tools in his toolbox. I would favor him to win in a decision as well," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Hall odds

Uriah Hall (-220) vs. Anderson Silva (+190)

Bryce Mitchell (-150) vs. Andre Fili (+130)

Kevin Holland (-150) vs. Makhmud Muradov (+130)

Greg Hardy (-320) vs. Maurice Greene (+260)

Bobby Green (-280) vs. Thiago Moises (+240)

Alexander Hernandez (-350) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (+290)

Adrian Yanez (-350) vs. Victor Rodriguez (+290)

Sean Strickland (-320) vs. Jack Marshman (+260)

Jason Witt (-140) vs. Cole Williams (+120)

Dustin Jacoby (-320) vs. Justin Ledet (+260)

Cortney Casey (-240) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+200)

Miles Johns (-175) vs. Kevin Nativdad (+155)