Mixed martial arts icon Anderson Silva will make perhaps his final UFC appearance when he takes on veteran Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva on Saturday. Silva's self-described retirement fight will anchor the UFC fight card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main card set for 7 p.m. ET. Silva is widely considered one of the most prolific MMA fighters of all time and still holds the record as the longest-reigning UFC champion behind a promotion-record 16 consecutive victories.

He will attempt to finish his storied career on a high note at the expense of the resurgent and No. 10-ranked Hall, who has won three of his last four fights. Hall is a -220 favorite at William Hill (risk $220 to win $100), while Silva is a +190 underdog in the latest Silva vs. Hall odds. In the co-main event, Bryce Mitchell (-150) faces Andre Fili (+130) in a matchup of featherweight prospects.

Silva vs. Hall preview

Marley knows Silva (34-10-1) will be motivated to end his UFC career on a high note, at least in part to dissipate his growing reputation as a sympathetic hanger-on who failed to recognize when it was time to call it quits. The bulk of his 10 losses have come during his last eight fights, a streak in which he has notched just one victory.

The 45-year-old Brazilian rose to stardom behind a first-round knockout of Rich Franklin at UFC 64 in October 2006 that started his reign as middleweight champion. His slick athleticism and polished skill set made him appear invincible at times, and 12 of his 14 title defenses came by stoppage.

His historic run came to an end with two memorable stoppage losses in 2013 against Chris Weidman, and Silva has since struggled to remain competitive in the UFC. His last fight resulted in a first-round stoppage loss against the third-ranked Cannonier in May of last year.

The battle-tested Hall (15-9) gained recognition for a memorable split-decision loss against Kelvin Gastelum on "The Ultimate Fighter" in 2013.

The 36-year-old Jamaican won three of his first four UFC fights, but has struggled to maintain traction while facing a gauntlet of world-class opponents. His resume includes losses to Whittaker and recent title-challenger Paulo Costa.

However, the rugged slugger also split a pair of fights with perennial contender Gegard Mousasi, who now competes for Bellator, and has a win against former title challenger Thiago Santos. Hall also upset rising contender Antonio Carlos Junior with a split decision in their September 2019 fight. You can see Marley's coveted Hall vs. Silva picks here.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Alexander Hernandez (-350) to get his hand raised against Chris Gruetzemacher (+290) in a clash of lightweight prospects.

The brash Hernandez (11-3) made headlines when he made his UFC debut on short notice in March 2018 and scored a brutal knockout with the first punch he threw against Beneil Dariush, who has since won five consecutive bouts.

However, the 28-year-old Texan has stumbled in two of his past three fights. In May, he was outclassed by fellow prospect Drew Dober in a toe-to-toe brawl that saw Dober win by stoppage in the second round.

Gruetzemacher (14-3) lost two of his first three outings under the UFC banner before responding with an impressive stoppage of veteran Joe Lauzon in April 2018. The 34-year-old Arizona native hasn't fought since because of a variety of injuries.

"I agree with Hernandez being a big favorite because he is better everywhere in this matchup," Marley told SportsLine. "He is my pick to get his hand raised."

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Hall odds

Uriah Hall (-220) vs. Anderson Silva (+190)

Bryce Mitchell (-150) vs. Andre Fili (+130)

Kevin Holland (-150) vs. Makhmud Muradov (+130)

Greg Hardy (-320) vs. Maurice Greene (+260)

Bobby Green (-280) vs. Thiago Moises (+240)

Alexander Hernandez (-350) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (+290)

Adrian Yanez (-350) vs. Victor Rodriguez (+290)

Sean Strickland (-320) vs. Jack Marshman (+260)

Jason Witt (-140) vs. Cole Williams (+120)

Dustin Jacoby (-320) vs. Justin Ledet (+260)

Cortney Casey (-240) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+200)

Miles Johns (-175) vs. Kevin Nativdad (+155)