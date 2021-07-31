Sean Strickland's most visible public moment to date came when a video of him losing his temper with a training partner recently went viral. The rugged middleweight would like to replace that footage with a highlight-reel performance on Saturday when he faces veteran Uriah Hall in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland. Their battle tops the main UFC fight card (9 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 11-ranked Strickland is known for his intense training sessions and no-holds-barred interviews, but he has maintained his sole focus is on winning his fights. He takes a step up in competition against the No. 8-ranked Hall, who already has faced some of the division's biggest names and can join title contention with his fifth straight victory.

A former fighter who's been in the industry for 15 years, Parker has managed some of the world's best, including former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman, Costas Philippou and Gian Villante. Parker trained alongside UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. Now, Parker breaks down fights and makes betting picks for the Voice of the UFC, Jon Anik.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland preview

Parker knows the main event serves essentially as a top-10 eliminator between contenders who are vying for coveted real estate in a loaded division led by champion Israel Adesanya, who reportedly will face top contender and former champion Robert Whittaker in a rematch later this year. Although there is no shortage of qualified contenders lining up behind Whittaker, Saturday's main event winner should have a chance at cracking the top five.

Strickland (22-3), 30, is an under-the-radar prospect who will be making his first main-event appearance. Injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident caused him to miss two years from the sport, but he returned with two impressive victories. His second-round knockout of celebrated prospect Brendan Allen in November of last year earned him a spot in the UFC rankings.

His first top-10 opponent comes in the form of the resilient Hall, the "Ultimate Fighter" alum who has faced a gauntlet of world-class opponents during his eight years with the promotion. Hall's failures against world-class opposition such as Whittaker and former title-contender Paulo Costa seemed likely to send him to the gatekeeper role for the rest of his career.

But the 36-year-old has rebounded with four consecutive victories, the last of which might have been his most memorable. In an April rematch with Weidman, the former champ broke his leg 17 seconds into the first round when Hall checked his leg kick. Hall was awarded a TKO victory. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland predictions

We'll reveal one of Parker's UFC Fight night picks here: He is backing Rafa Garcia (-250) to get his hand raised against Chris Gruetzemacher (+210) in a matchup of lightweights.

Gruetzemacher (14-4) was once a well-regarded prospect who worked his way up through the ranks with strong outings in promotions like Rage in the Cage and World Series of Fighting. Perhaps his crowning moment came when he won his fight on the memorable "Ultimate Fighter" series in 2015 that pitted Conor McGregor and Uriah Faber against each other as coaches.

However, various injuries and other setbacks have led to inactivity, and he has won just one of his four bouts under the UFC banner, with the sole victory coming against Joe Lauzon in April 2018. He was stopped in the first round by middling contender Alexander Hernandez in October of last year.

Garcia (11-1) is a grappling specialist who has seen seven of his 11 professional victories come by submission. But the 26-year-old Mexican fighter stumbled in his UFC debut, losing a decision to Nasrat Haqparast in March.

"Garcia is better everywhere and should be able to get the better of Gruetzemacher early on with his striking," Parker told SportsLine.

