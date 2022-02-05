Not long ago, Jack Hermansson was widely considered one of the most viable prospects in the middleweight division. Several setbacks changed that perception, but the No. 6-ranked fighter insists he isn't far away from a return to the top of the UFC rankings. He'll get a chance to prove it on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland against No. 7-ranked Sean Strickland. The main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Hermansson had a stretch in which he won six of seven fights and was likely one victory away from a title shot. But he took a step back by splitting his last four fights, including a loss to recent challenger Marvin Vettori.

Strickland is a -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100), while Hermansson is a +195 underdog (risk $100 to win $195). In the co-main event, Punahele Soriano (-185) will take on Nick Maximov (+165) in a matchup of middleweight prospects.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland preview

The winner should immediately be in the title mix in a division that has been stagnant for a while, but is about to see major movement. Champion Israel Adesanya defends his title in a rematch against former title-holder Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 on Feb. 12. On the same card, No. 3-ranked Jared Cannonier takes on No. 4-ranked contender Derek Brunson. Either Cannonier or Brunson could be targeted for the next title shot, though it's possible the winner of their showdown could be paired against the winner of Saturday's main event in a title-eliminator. Regardless, the winner of Hermansson vs. Strickland will likely be just one more win away from a title shot.

Strickland (24-3) is a nonstop brawler who comes toward his opponent from the opening bell and doesn't relent until the final bell sounds or he finishes the fight. The 30-year-old North Carolina native has won four straight bouts since returning from a two-year hiatus caused by a serious motorcycle accident.

He has continued to excel against upper-level competition, and his last performance saw him win a lopsided decision over former perennial contender Uriah Hall last July.

Still, Strickland is in for a tough stylistic matchup against Hermansson (22-6), a dangerous submission specialist who can end a fight with any number of techniques should his opponent make a mistake and provide the opening.

The 33-year-old Swedish fighter was climbing the ranks before struggling with some of the division's heavier strikers. He lost a unanimous decision to recent title contender Marvin Vettori in December 2020, but rebounded with a decision win against heavy-handed prospect Edmen Shahbazyan last May. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland prediction

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night picks here: He is going with Marc-Andre Barriault (-105) to prevail against Chidi Njokuani (-115) in a matchup of middleweight prospects.

Barriault (13-4-1) is a former champion in the TKO promotion who gained attention for the striking power that has seen him land knockouts in nine of his 13 professional MMA victories. The 31-year-old Canadian lost his first three UFC fights, all by close decisions, but has bounced back with a two-fight winning streak. His last outing resulted in a decision win against Dalcha Lungiambula last September.

Njokuani (20-7) is a 15-year MMA veteran who has had success in respected promotions such as Bellator and the Legacy Fighting Alliance. The Las Vegas-based slugger earned his long-coveted UFC roster spot with a victory on "Dana White's Contender Series" last September.

"Barriault pressures his opponents on the feet and will look to keep Njokuani on the back foot. He has good volume and cardio. I expect him to win this fight," Gombas told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland picks

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland odds

Sean Strickland (-230) vs. Jack Hermansson (+195)

Tresean Gore (-160) vs. Bryan Battle (+140)

Phil Hawes (-360) vs. Sam Alvey (+300)

Punahele Soriano (-185) vs. Nick Maximov (+165)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-230) Carlston Harris (+195)

Denys Bondar (-245) vs. Malcolm Gordon (+205)

Alexis Davis (-215) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+185)

Hakeem Dawodu (-185) vs. Michael Trizano (+165)

Miles Johns (-215) vs. John Castaneda (+185)

Jailton Almeida (-400) vs. Danilo Marques (+320)

Chidi Njokuani (-115) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (-105)

Philip Rowe (-140) vs. Jason Witt (+120)

Julian Erosa (-290) vs. Steven Peterson (+245)