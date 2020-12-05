Fourth-ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson will try to position himself for a title shot when he takes on rising contender Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori on Saturday. Their battle closes the curtain on the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Hermansson had two other previously-scheduled opponents withdraw from the bout. Vettori, ranked No. 13, has won three straight fights and could find himself in the title mix with a victory over a top-five opponent.

Vettori is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100), while Hermansson is a +120 underdog (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Hermansson vs. Vettori odds at William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, light heavyweight prospect Jamahal Hill (-170) takes on former title challenger Ovince St. Preux (+150).

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 21 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on a massive run in 2020 as he has hit on 24 of his last UFC 32 main-event selections, a stretch that included a streak of five straight underdogs. At UFC Fight Night last weekend, Marley's winners included advising SportsLine members to back Anthony Smith (-135) against Devin Clark (+115) in a light heavyweight bout.

Marley noted that Smith, a former title challenger, was stepping down in competition following a series of fights against world-class competition. He predicted Smith would dominate against a lesser opponent and was proven correct when Smith managed a first-round submission. Anyone who has consistently followed Marley is way up.

Hermansson vs. Vettori preview

Hermansson (21-5) was surging up the UFC rankings on the strength of a four-fight winning streak before he was stopped by Cannonier in September of last year. But the Swedish fighter responded with a first-round submission against perennial contender Kelvin Gastelum in July.

Hermansson, 32, is noted for a versatile skill set anchored by a dominant ground game. Six of his eight UFC victories have come inside the distance, while three of his last five wins have come by submission.

He will face a litmus test from the hot-blooded Vettori (15-4-1), who at this point in his career is likely known to MMA fans as much for his temper as he is for his promising fighting career. The brash Italian is known for trash talking opponents and perceived rivals, but he also has backed it up in the Octagon.

The 27-year-old memorably grew irate in May when his scheduled opponent, Karl Roberson, withdrew from their fight on short notice because of weight-cutting complications. Vettori confronted Roberson in a hotel lobby with a profanity-laced tirade and had to be held back. One month later, he submitted Roberson in the first round.

Vettori also is noted for a strong performance in April 2018 against Israel Adesanya, pushing the future champion to a split decision in their three-round fight. You can only see Marley's coveted Vettori vs. Hermansson picks here.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Talia Santos (-210) to emerge victorious against Montana De La Rosa (+180) in a women's flyweight battle.

Santos (16-1) entered the UFC with an undefeated record and plenty of hype after securing a UFC contract with a win on "Dana White's Contender Series" in August 2018. The 27-year-old Brazilian dropped a split decision against Maria Romero Borella in her UFC debut before rebounding with a decision win against Molly McCann in July.

De La Rosa (11-6) has split four bouts under the UFC banner against upper-tier competition after earning her roster spot with a win on "The Ultimate Fighter" in July 2018. The 25-year-old aims to bounce back from a decision loss against Viviane Araujo in September.

"I see Santos being able to stuff takedowns and win this clearly on her feet, but I see her landing something hard and having the ref step in for a TKO," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori odds

Marvin Vettori (-140) vs. Jack Hermansson (+120)

Jamahal Hill (-170) vs. Ovince St. Preux (+150)

Talia Santos (-210) vs. Montana De La Rosa (+180)

Roman Dolidze (-160) vs. John Allan Arte (+140)

Movsar Evloev (-600) vs. Nate Landwehr (+450)

Gian Villante (-210) vs. Jake Collier (+180)

Jordan Leavitt (-400) vs. Matt Wiman (+320)

Jimmy Flick (-165) vs. Cody Durden (+145)

Ilia Topuria (-220) vs. Damon Jackson (+180)

Gabriel Benitez (-210) vs. Justin Jaynes (+180)

Louis Smolka (-130) vs. Jose Quinonez (+110)