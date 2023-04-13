Former featherweight champion Max Holloway will face a daunting challenge in No. 4-ranked contender Arnold Allen on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen. Their five-round battle anchors the main UFC Fight Night card (8:30 p.m. ET) from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Holloway spent nearly half-a-decade at the top of the featherweight division, but was dethroned in a trilogy against Alexander Volkanovski in which he lost all three matches. Allen has slowly climbed the UFC rankings behind a 10-fight win streak since he entered the promotion. Allen could enter the title picture should he secure his first victory over a top-five opponent.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen preview

Although he's still just 31, Holloway (23-7) has been in the UFC for 11 years and established himself as one of the most popular fighters in the promotion's history. He remains a fan favorite because of his fearless and all-action fighting style, along with his jocular demeanor outside of the Octagon.

The rugged Hawaiian's popularity hardly dimmed amid the changing of the guard in the division, though it leaves him in a predicament. There's almost zero chance he'll be booked for another title shot against Volkanovski, who is set to defend the belt in July against top-rated contender Yair Rodriguez.

A potential move to lightweight could be considered, but Holloway is regarded as undersized for the division and lost a decision to Dustin Poirier in an April 2019 fight for the interim lightweight title. There's also a possibility Volkanovski could permanently move to lightweight if he defeats Rodriguez, opening a path for Holloway to return as featherweight champion.

Conversely, Allen (19-1) is practically assured of his first title shot should he defeat Holloway. The eight-year UFC veteran has shown a polished and versatile skill set ever since he joined the promotion, but his climb has been slowed by bouts of inactivity and a relatively meager slate of opponents.

The 29-year-old English fighter finally notched a signature victory last October with a second-round stoppage of Calvin Kattar, a former top-three contender who is now ranked No. 7. With a win over Holloway, he would move into position to face the winner of Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Matheus Nicolau (-200) to get the nod against Brandon Royval (+160) in a battle of flyweight contenders.

Royval (14-6) is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion who joined the UFC rankings not long after joining the promotion in May 2020. He bounced back from a two-fight losing streak with back-to-back victories, including a submission of Matt Schnell last May.

Nicolau (19-2-1) is a versatile prospect who is now 4-0 in his second stint with the UFC. His last outing resulted in a second-round knockout of Schnell last December.

"Royval is super talented, but he is reckless. He has been in wars with much lower-level fighters than Nicolau. If he gets too wild against Nicolau, he is going to get knocked out or submitted," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Max Holloway (-190) vs. Arnold Allen (+160)

Billy Quarantillo (-180) vs. Edson Barboza (+155)

Dustin Jacoby (-150) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (+125)

Ion Cutelaba (-125) vs. Tanner Boser (+105)

Chris Gutierrez (-210) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+175)

Rafa Garcia (-270) vs. Clay Guida (+220)

Billy Algeo (-200) vs. TJ Brown (+170)

Matheus Nicolau (-200) vs. Brandon Royval (+160)

Zak Cummings (-225) vs. Ed Herman (+185)

Gillian Robertson (-120) vs. Piera Rodriguez (+100)

Daniel Zellhuber (-125) vs. Lando Vannata (+105)

Bruna Brasil (-155) vs. Denise Gomes (+130)

Gaston Bolanos (-190) vs. Aaron Phillips (+160)

Lucie Pudilova (-135) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+115)