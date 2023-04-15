Max Holloway has endured numerous grueling wars in more than a decade in professional mixed martial arts. Still, the former featherweight champion insists he is just hitting his prime and intends to prove it on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen against No. 4-ranked contender Arnold Allen. Their five-round battle anchors the main UFC fight card (8:30 p.m. ET) from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Holloway's last appearance ended in his third loss to current champion Alexander Volkanovski and observers have wondered whether Holloway has passed the apex of his career.

Holloway is a -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100), while Allen comes back at +160 (risk $100 to win $160) in the latest UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, featherweight prospect Billy Quarantillo (-160) meets veteran contender Edson Barboza (+140). Before making any UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen picks, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from surging MMA expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut at UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his 5-0 mark included telling SportsLine members to support Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen in sight, Vithlani has scoured the card top to bottom for value and released his top MMA picks. Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks are only available at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen preview

Although he's still just 31, Holloway (23-7) has been in the UFC for 11 years and established himself as one of the most popular fighters in the promotion's history. He remains a fan favorite because of his fearless and all-action fighting style, along with his jocular demeanor outside of the Octagon.

The rugged Hawaiian's popularity hardly dimmed amid the changing of the guard in the division, though it leaves him in a predicament. There's almost zero chance he'll be booked for another title shot against Volkanovski, who is set to defend the belt in July against top-rated contender Yair Rodriguez.

A potential move to lightweight could be considered, but Holloway is regarded as undersized for the division and lost a decision to Dustin Poirier in an April 2019 fight for the interim lightweight title. There's also a possibility Volkanovski could permanently move to lightweight if he defeats Rodriguez, opening a path for Holloway to return as featherweight champion.

Conversely, Allen (19-1) is practically assured of his first title shot should he defeat Holloway. The eight-year UFC veteran has shown a polished and versatile skill set ever since he joined the promotion, but his climb has been slowed by bouts of inactivity and a relatively meager slate of opponents.

The 29-year-old English fighter finally notched a signature victory last October with a second-round stoppage of Calvin Kattar, a former top-three contender who is now ranked No. 7. With a win over Holloway, he would move into position to face the winner of Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is siding with Ion Cutelaba (-115) to get past Tanner Boser (+105) in a light heavyweight matchup on the main card.

Boser (20-9-1) was once a heavyweight prospect in the UFC and won three of his first four fights. But the 31-year-old Canadian fighter appeared undersized against heavyweight opponents and moved down to the 205-pound weight class following back-to-back losses. He is coming off a split-decision loss to Rodrigo Nascimento last November.

Cutelaba (16-9-1) is a power puncher and straight-ahead brawler who made a name for himself with action-packed fights and his willingness to take on all opponents. The 29-year-old Moldovan fighter has struggled against a gauntlet of top-tier opponents and heads into Saturday on a three-fight losing streak. He was stopped by prospect Kennedy Nzechukwu in the second round of their November showdown.

"Cutelaba is the more dangerous fighter. His explosiveness, power and vicious ground-and-pound game make him live for an early finish," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Vithlani has locked in strong picks for Holloway vs. Allen and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who is "one of the best kickers in UFC history" to emerge with a dominant victory. Vithlani's picks and MMA analysis are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC Fight Night, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $6,200 in 2022, and find out.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

See full UFC Fight Night picks, predictions, best bets here.

Max Holloway (-190) vs. Arnold Allen (+160)

Billy Quarantillo (-180) vs. Edson Barboza (+155)

Dustin Jacoby (-150) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (+125)

Ion Cutelaba (-125) vs. Tanner Boser (+105)

Chris Gutierrez (-210) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+175)

Rafa Garcia (-270) vs. Clay Guida (+220)

Billy Algeo (-200) vs. TJ Brown (+170)

Matheus Nicolau (-200) vs. Brandon Royval (+160)

Zak Cummings (-225) vs. Ed Herman (+185)

Gillian Robertson (-120) vs. Piera Rodriguez (+100)

Daniel Zellhuber (-125) vs. Lando Vannata (+105)

Bruna Brasil (-155) vs. Denise Gomes (+130)

Gaston Bolanos (-190) vs. Aaron Phillips (+160)

Lucie Pudilova (-135) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+115)