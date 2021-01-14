Former featherweight champion Max Holloway highlights the first UFC fight card of 2021 as he takes on sixth-ranked contender Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar. The main UFC fight card is set for 3 p.m. ET from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Holloway is now the featherweight division's top-ranked contender following a two-fight series against Alexander Volkanovski that saw Holloway lose the title he held for more than three years. Their rematch in July of last year resulted in a controversial split-decision win for Volkanovski in a tight battle that many observers believed Holloway won.

The former champ will attempt to get back against Kattar, who has climbed up the UFC rankings behind wins in four of his past five fights. Holloway is a -160 favorite (risk $160 to win $100), while Kattar is a +140 underdog in the latest Holloway vs. Kattar odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Carlos Condit (-155) faces Matt Brown (+135) in a matchup of veteran welterweights.

Now, he's analyzed every fight on the UFC: Holloway vs. Kattar card.

Holloway vs. Kattar preview

Holloway (21-6) could possibly consider changing weight classes, but in the meantime he is staying active by serving as a gatekeeper of sorts for the top three spots at featherweight.

Although still just 29, the Hawaiian remains one of the most accomplished UFC champions in recent memory. He won the vacant title in December 2016 and unified the belt in June 2017 with a stoppage win over former longtime champion Jose Aldo.

He stopped Aldo again in their December 2017 rematch before picking apart previously-unbeaten prospect Brian Ortega in December 2018. His other defense came against iconic former champion Frankie Edgar.

Holloway could face a stern test from Kattar (22-4), who is fast earning a reputation as perhaps the division's hardest puncher. The rugged Boston native comes straight ahead and invites toe-to-to exchanges with his opponent, confident he will get the best of them.

Top UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC Fight night selections here: He is picking Justin Tafa (+160) to pull the upset of Carlos Felipe (-180) in a matchup of heavyweight prospects.

Felipe (9-1) has split his first two fights under the UFC banner after starting his career with an 8-0 mark with six stoppages in a variety of promotions. The Brazilian slugger got the best of fellow prospect Yorgan de Castro in October to earn a unanimous-decision victory.

Tafa (4-1) was signed to a UFC contract following back-to-back knockouts that took 30 seconds or fewer in the XFC promotion. He lost to de Castro in his UFC, but bounced back last February with a first-round stoppage of Juan Adams, who has since been released by the promotion.

"Felipe is more likely to win a decision, but these are big boys, so I will take Tafa to get a stoppage," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds

Max Holloway (-160) vs. Calvin Kattar (+140)

Carlos Condit (-155) vs. Matt Brown (+135)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-280) vs. Li Jinglang (+240)

Joaquin Buckley (-270) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (+230)

Dusko Todrovic (-160) vs. Punahele Soriano (+140)

Phil Hawes (-135) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+115)

Wu Yanan (-125) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+105)

Tom Breese (-140) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+120)

Carlos Felipe (-180) vs. Justin Tafa (+160)

Ramazan Emeev (-260) vs. David Zawada (+220)

Sarah Moras (-240) vs. Vanessa Melo (+200)

Austin Lingo (-210) vs. Jacob Kilburn (+180)