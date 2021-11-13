On Saturday, Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez in Las Vegas. The main UFC fight card is set for 4 p.m. ET from the Apex facility and features explosive fighters who are vying for a title shot against champion Alexander Volkanovski. Hollloway already has lost two close decisions to Volkanovski, but he defended the belt four times as champion. A win Saturday could give him a third crack since the featherweight division lacks qualified contenders and the champion already has defeated second-ranked contender Brian Ortega.

Holloway is a -600 favorite (risk $600 to win $100), while Rodriguez is priced at +450 in the latest Holloway vs. Rodriguez odds at Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Ben Rothwell (-150) takes on Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+130) in a battle of veteran heavyweights.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts. He started the MMA handicapping service MMA Knockout Bets in 2018 and has shown a profit every year since.

With more than 1,200 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 10 percent return on investment for his followers. In 2020, $100 bettors who tailed his picks were up $9,200. Last week at UFC 268, Gombas accurately called a dominant performance for Bobby Green (-170) against Al Iaquinta (+150) in a battle of veteran lightweights. Green scored a first-round stoppage to give his followers an easy winner.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez in sight, Gombas has studied the UFC Fight Night card from top to bottom and released his top selections.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez preview

Holloway (22-6) remains one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster because of his nonstop attacking style inside the cage and gregarious personality away from it. Even though he is still just 29, the Hawaiian is on the doorstep of his 10th anniversary with the UFC. His career with the promotion began with a submission loss to Dustin Poirier in February 2012, but he has since emerged as one of the dominant fighters of this generation.

Following a loss to Conor McGregor in August 2013 while both were still prospects, Holloway reeled off 13 consecutive UFC victories and became a champion in the process. He defeated Anthony Pettis for the title at UFC 206 in December 2016 and his defense included back-to-back wins over former titleholder Jose Aldo.

His stock has hardly dimmed despite the pair of losses to Volkanovski in large part because both were competitive matches. Many observers felt Holloway deserved to win the rematch, but the champion was awarded a disputed split decision. Trilogy fights rarely happen when one combatant has won the first two, but Holloway's plight appears to be a potential exception.

Rodriguez (13-2-1) is known for his vast array of weapons that include karate, kickboxing and submissions. The 29-year-old Mexican fighter won his first six UFC appearances before suffering a loss to former champion Frankie Edgar.

He has two wins and one no-contest since, and his last outing resulted in a lopsided decision over rugged veteran Jeremy Stephens in October 2019.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night selections here: He is supporting Julio Arce (+120) to upset Song Yadong (-140) in a battle of explosive bantamweight prospects.

At just 23, Yadong (17-5-1) remains one of the youngest fighters on the UFC's roster even though he already has logged four years with the promotion. The Chinese fighter is known for his versatility and power, as he has six knockouts and three submissions to his credit. Yadong has split his first two appearances of 2021 and is looking to build off a decision win against fellow prospect Casey Kenney in August.

Arce (17-4) is similarly reputed for a well-rounded arsenal that has seen him record five submissions and five knockouts among his 17 professional MMA victories. The Miami native has gone 4-2 in six UFC appearances and is coming off a second-round stoppage of Andre Ewell in July.

"Arce has a complete game. He has good boxing, mixes in takedowns and is defensively sound," Gombas told SportsLine. "I expect a close fight, but Arce is the pick."

How to make UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez picks

Gombas also has strong picks for Holloway vs. Rodriguez and other fights on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing one fighter who's superior in striking and cardio to deliver an upset.

Who wins Holloway vs. Rodriguez?

