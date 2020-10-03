Irene Aldana loves to stand and trade blows with her opponent. The sixth-ranked bantamweight hopes to get that chance on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana against former champion Holly Holm. Their clash draws the curtain on the UFC fight card from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, with the main card set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Aldana showed her power with a first-round knockout in her last outing, and another such performance could put her in line for her first UFC title shot.

Holm is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Aldana is a +105 underdog in the latest Holm vs. Aldana odds from William Hill. In the co-main event, Yorgan de Castro (-260) takes on Carlos Felipe (+220) in a clash of heavyweight prospects. Before making any UFC Fight Night picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say, considering the epic run he's on.

At UFC 253 last weekend, Marley kept his hot streak going by calling for a stoppage victory by brash middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (-170) over rival Paulo Costa (+150) in the main event. Adesanya controlled the action from the opening bell and finished Costa with a vicious ground-and-pound sequence in the second round.

Holm vs. Aldana preview

Holm (13-5) famously authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she knocked out the previously-unbeaten Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015 as an underdog. However, she has had trouble maintaining traction ever since. Holm lost her first title defense against Miesha Tate and is just 3-5 in eight appearances since her memorable upset. However, all five defeats have come against current or former UFC champions including Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg, who has since signed with Bellator.

The 38-year-old New Mexico native has won two of her past three fights and is coming off a decision win against the resilient Raquel Pennington in March. She faces another tough customer in Aldana (12-5), who has won five of her past six fights.

This will be the 2020 debut for Aldana after she went 3-1 in four 2019 appearances. The 32-year-old native of Mexico saw her stock soar on the strength of a first-round knockout of previously-undefeated Ketlen Vieira in December for which she earned a Performance of the Night bonus. You can see Marley's coveted Holm vs. Aldana picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Carlos Condit (+105) to get his hand raised against Court McGee (-125) in a battle of welterweight veterans.

The 35-year-old McGee (19-8) has a win over former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on his resume but has lost six of his past nine fights since. The Utah native is fighting for the first time in 2020 and is coming off a decision loss to prospect Sean Brady last October.

Condit (30-13), 36, is an active UFC legend who has shared the Octagon with the sport's biggest names. His ledger includes wins over luminaries such as Nick Diaz, Dan Hardy and Rory MacDonald, but the New Mexico native has dropped five straight fights, with three coming by stoppage.

"This fight should mainly stay on the feet and Condit is the better striker. McGee can mix in takedowns or win on volume, but Condit is my pick in a close, 15-minute striking battle," Marley told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana picks

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana odds (via William Hill)

Holly Holm (-125) vs. Irene Aldana (+105)

Yorgan de Castro (-260) vs. Carlos Felipe (+220)

Germaine de Randamie (-115) vs. Julianna Pena (-105)

Dusko Todrovic (-310) vs. Dequan Townsend (+255)

Jordan Williams (-140) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+120)

Court McGee (-125) vs. Carlos Condit (+105)

Charles Jourdain (-440) vs. Josh Culibao (+360)

Kyler Phillips (-440) vs. Cameron Else (+360)

Loma Lookboonmee (-135) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (+115)

Casey Kenney (-290) vs. Heili Alateng (+245)

Luigi Vendramini (-115) vs. Jessin Ayari (-105)